Fraser, Thong ousted in Jr Pan Am table tennis quarters

Chloe Fraser -

DAVID SCARLETT

TT missed out on a spot in the women’s doubles table tennis semi-finals of the 2025 Pan American Games in Paraguay as exciting talents Chloe Fraser and Jordan Thong were eliminated on August 17.

Coming off a 3-2 victory in their previous round-of-16 match against El Salvador's Samirah Muñoz and Claudia Castillo on August 16, Fraser and Thong displayed potential to reach the medal rounds. However, USA's Tashiya Piyadasa and Satya Aspathi fiercely stood in front of their path.

The American duo comfortably swept their TT opponents, winning 11-5, 11-2 and 11-7 in consecutive games, to broke the hearts of the girls in red and their supporters.

Piyadasa and Asphati then fell short in the semi-finals, losing 3-1 to rivals Puerto Rico, to eventually claim the bronze medal. Fraser and Thong were registered to have finished fifth in the competition.

Later in the day, Piyadasa once again got the better of Fraser – this time in the women’s singles 1/8 final. The American dominated each game by winning 11-8, 11-4, 11-1 and 11-7.

Fraser and Thong will return for the women’s teams competition where they face Colombia and Mexico on August 19 and against Ecuador the following day.

In road cycling, Jadian Neaves secured an 18th place finish in the men’s route final. Unfortunately for his compatriot Ryan D’Abreau, he was one of eight racers who did not finish the race.

TT’s male sailor also finished middle of the pack as Stefan Stüven achieved 11th in the men’s one-person dinghy ICLA 7. On the women’s side, Kyla-Marie Morris finished 18th of 19 competitors in the one-person dinghy ICLA 6.

TT had mixed results on the rugby field. In the 5th-8th classification, TT were hammered 27-0 by Caribbean rivals Jamaica. Later on, in the 7th-8th classification, the men in red went on the offensive themselves as they whipped Bermuda 24-10 with Edmund George and Matthew Edwards dominating the scoresheet.

TT’s athletics team arrived in Paraguay on August 17 and will be set to take on the track and fields events, which begin on August 18.