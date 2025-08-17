FFOS: Redirect parade savings to assist small pig farms

Pigs drink water at a local farm. - File photo

Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) urged the Prime Minister to redirect the $2.9 million saved from cancelling the Independence Day street parade toward assisting small pig farmers who lost their livelihoods in the culling to contain the Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) outbreak.

The call came after the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries confirmed on August 14 that the humane depopulation of all pigs at an affected farm in north Trinidad was completed under strict biosecurity protocols.

A statement from the ministry quoted acting Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Lisa Musai as saying the swift and coordinated response reflected the government’s commitment to protecting livestock health and the viability of the pork industry.

“Through careful planning and strict adherence to biosecurity measures, the affected farm has now been fully depopulated. The ministry also wants to assure the public that local pork remains safe for consumption,” Musai said. Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Ravi Ratiram commended stakeholders and the affected farmer for their professionalism and said decontamination procedures, conducted by Sanitec Ltd, were underway.

However, in a release on August 17, FFOS argued that while containment was necessary, small farmers have been left without insurance protection or compensation. FFOS’s corporate secretary Gary Aboud said investing in animal replacement would revive “a critical grassroots industry” and reduce the nation’s food import bill.

“At a time of economic uncertainty, austerity and inflation, repurposing government spending from cosmetic frivolous projects to small businesses and agricultural initiatives with measurable, tangible results within one to two years is the kind of leadership our nation urgently needs,” the release said.

“Such support will not only provide relief but also reduce an already vulgar food import bill. Together, we must strengthen the backbone of our ailing food production sector.”

FFOS pledged $500 toward an organised relief fund and appealed to businesses and professionals to join the effort. Aboud said that if 150 businesses contributed $500 each, it would be enough to restart several struggling farms.

In its release, the ministry urged farmers to remain vigilant and report any signs of illness immediately to the PRRS hotline at 280-7945. Surveillance and testing activities remain ongoing, with the outbreak confirmed at only one farm so far.