Enjoy a playcation

-

I THOUGHT I had coined a word when “playcation” (as opposed to “staycation”) just popped into my head, but Google reveals it is already a term, defining “a vacation predominately consisting of play; especially from a child’s perspective.” Thinking about this term, I recalled two spontaneous games I devised while in Toronto some years ago.

1. The L & R Game.

Some friends and I were just about to head out for a walk when I thought of this method of determining our journey:

i. Tear a page of paper into pieces and give the same numbers of bits to all players.

ii. Each person writes either L or R on each piece; if there are 15 pieces, the resulting assortment might be nine Ls and six Rs.

iii. Place the pieces in a receptacle and before heading off, take one randomly. If L is selected, follow the next left turn on the path. Once on that path, choose another bit of paper to be directed to the next turn, left or right.

Using this random method, one is taken in directions not ordinarily considered, as humans have the general tendency to choose known, habitual, obvious or planned streets and destinations.

As this was many years ago, I cannot give exact details, but do recall that we had lots of fun, discovered new things and places and, to our surprise, were led full circle right back to home base by the last letter!

2. The Two Clues Game.

On that same Toronto trip, a friend and I were out and about “exploring” with no specific route planned. We decided we would each randomly think of a clue and combine the two to determine our next destination. I am able to recall the details, as I had written about this in my blog at the time. I will share a few clue excerpts.

“As we left the church, I created the next clue by choosing two elements: the number seven and the direction east. So…we headed east and instinctively got onto a street car, not knowing where it would take us. We ended up in Kensington Market. There, as we stepped onto the beginning of the street (to enter the market) we were met by a small art-gallery-type place whose name reflected the numerical part of the clue…The Collective Seven!”

The two randomly chosen clues of this fun procedure led us to visit an art gallery that we probably would not have noticed or visited otherwise. Another clue excerpt from that blog post:

“After exploring some more and stopping for something to eat at Temptations, we went looking for the Contact photography exhibitions. Every location we found was closed…so eventually we gave up…

“Time for another clue…and it was Kiki’s turn to choose one. She said: ‘The number three,’ and I added: ‘Fruit.’ “We instinctively headed in another direction, walking and talking. All of a sudden, I saw one of the pink rectangular Contact signs stuck on the window of an antique shop which was actually open. We went in and found the exhiition. Lo and behold…the first thing we saw at the entrance was…three fruit (apples)!”

That game encourages increased levels of observation and the ability to make associations, some of which may guide one’s next steps (visiting the Seven Collective) or seem to confirm that one is meant to be in that particular place (three fruit/apples greeting us first thing at the exhibition).

Playing, or being playful, is not just “for children”; however, it is generally seen that way by adults for whom play is low (or nonexistent) on their list of priorities. When consumed by work and a range of responsibilities, one may be more prone to anxiety than lightheartedness. Whether on vacation or simply during a portion of your day, release stress by indulging in an existing game (eg Pictionary, all fours) or by stretching your creative muscle to make up one of your own. What if workplaces had “playcation stations” where employees could step away from their desks and enjoy stress release through playful interaction/games? What if schools had playcation sessions when children had fun and stretched their minds by creating games for the class to play? Games can inspire good old-fashioned human interaction, laughter and camaraderie. Playing is an essential part of life.