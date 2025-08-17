Celebrate the Great Race winners

Heatwave cuts through the water during the TT Great Race on August 16. Heatwave was the first boat to Tobago. - Photo by Ronald Daniel

There was a party atmosphere at Store Bay as hundreds of spectators gathered for the finish of the 57th edition of the annual TT Powerboat Association Great Race.

With music blasting from speakers, people gathered on the sand, boats and jet skis to witness the speed of the competing vessels, at the event which took place on August 16.

Mr Solo Too was the fastest powerboat to Tobago for the third consecutive year despite being one of the last boats to depart the Chaguaramas starting line, owing to staggered starts.

Photographer Ronald Daniel attended the event and captured these images.

CLASS WINNERS

Mr Solo - 120 mph

Track Heatwave - 80 mph

Extreme Measures 70 mph

Kraken - 60 mph

Asalt Weapon - spec class

Hooligan - cruiser class