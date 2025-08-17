Celebrate the Great Race winners
There was a party atmosphere at Store Bay as hundreds of spectators gathered for the finish of the 57th edition of the annual TT Powerboat Association Great Race.
With music blasting from speakers, people gathered on the sand, boats and jet skis to witness the speed of the competing vessels, at the event which took place on August 16.
Mr Solo Too was the fastest powerboat to Tobago for the third consecutive year despite being one of the last boats to depart the Chaguaramas starting line, owing to staggered starts.
Photographer Ronald Daniel attended the event and captured these images.
CLASS WINNERS
Mr Solo - 120 mph
Track Heatwave - 80 mph
Extreme Measures 70 mph
Kraken - 60 mph
Asalt Weapon - spec class
Hooligan - cruiser class
