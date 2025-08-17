Cedros drowning victim's body recovered

File photo

The body of Nigel Dudoon, 33, was recovered by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) on the morning of August 17, one day after he disappeared under the water while bathing at Columbus Bay, Cedros.

According to police, the father of one was at the beach with relatives when he got into difficulties and disappeared under the water's surface. The family made checks after he did not resurface, but were unable to find him. The TT Coast Guard responded and mounted a maritime search while police and relatives searched the shoreline.

His sister, Reanna Dudoon-Gallai, told Newsday they were on their way down to continue search efforts when they received the call around 6.00 am saying his body had been found.

"It's shocking, we didn't expecting (him to drown)."

She said her brother knew how to swim but admitted he was no professional.

She was particularly worried for her 63-year-old father, whom Dudoon lived with and took care of.

"He's not taking it too well because he's a sickly person. He had a couple of strokes and stuff, and he and my brother lived together. Now he's just alone."

Newsday visited Dudoon's Lawrence Avenue, Lower Barrackpore home shortly before midday on August 17, where neighbours said his sister had not yet returned from Cedros.

Neighbours Lorna Dowlat and Stephanie said they were shocked to hear of his passing. They remembered him as a pleasant man who always enjoyed liming with friends and family.

They said he could be seen walking in front of their home to meet up with friends.

They said he worked hard as a construction labourer. Dudoon's ten-year-old son lives in Freeport with his mother after they separated.

Dudoon-Gallai said they are awaiting a call on August 18 to inform them of the autopsy. Once the exam is completed, she said the family will move ahead with a funeral.

Meanwhile, Sham's Hunters Search and Rescue Team recovered the body of Robin Sawh, 33, of Tableland after he drowned while bathing in Grand Lagoon Beach, Mayaro, on August 16.