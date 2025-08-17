Caribbean, China delegations strengthen trade ties

Randall Karim, permanent secretary, Caricom and Foreign Affairs Ministry. -

Delegations from both the Caribbean and China have agreed to strengthen ties by expanding education at the primary and secondary school levels, establishing direct air links, increasing Caribbean participation in China’s trade exhibitions and creating forums to address issues like climate change, renewable energy and development financing.

These discussions, among Caribbean and Chinese foreign ministry officials, were held at the 9th Round of the China-Caribbean Consultations in Beijing.

Since its establishment in 2002, the forum has facilitated discussions between governments on deepening relations and addressing international issues like the climate crisis and the situation in Haiti.

TT’s delegation was led by the Foreign Service head and the Caricom and Foreign Affairs Ministry's permanent secretary Randall Karim.

At the meeting, Karim acknowledged China as a valued and reliable partner to TT and the wider Caribbean region, emphasising the need for the agreed-upon proposals for increased collaboration.

Karim was joined by Chargé d'Affaires at the TT embassy in Beijing, Adrian Thomas, the embassy’s first secretary Dwayne Thompson and the ministry’s senior international relations officer Charisse Semper.

The consultation was co-chaired by China’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Miao Deyu and the permanent secretary of the Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development Ministry of Grenada, Roxie McLeish-Hutchinson.