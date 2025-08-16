Woman shot dead during dispute over parking spot at Cunupia doubles stall

Police process the crime scene where 65-year-old Susan St Louis was shot dead during a fracas over a parking spot - Darren Bahaw

In a little more than 24 hours, there have been two incidents where legal gun owners had to use their weapons, in apparent self-defence, leading to the deaths of three people.

The latest incident took place on August 16, near a doubles vendor's outlet in Cunupia where a prison officer shot and killed a woman during an altercation with some knife-weilding men over a parking spot.

At about 8.25 am, police on partol responded to a report of a shooting at Sauce Doubles on the Southern Main Road and Robert Trace, Cunupia.

When they got there they saw a woman of East Indian descent, lying on the pavement in a pool of blood. She was being attended to by people on the street.

The woman, identified as Susan St Louis, 65, from Railway Road, Enterprise, was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where she was pronounced dead at about 8.40 am.

Shortly after, a man who identified himself as a prison officer went to the hospital and told police that he was at the doubles vendor when he got into an altercation with the driver and occupants of another car.

The men took out knives during the altercation and the prison officer was stabbed in the neck.

The prison officer, took out his gun and fired three shots. The men then ran off, leaving their vehicle behind.

Police detained the prison officer and took his firearm, loaded with 12 rounds of .9mm ammunition, along with his firearm user's licence.

At the PNM general council meeting at Baliser House on August 16, party members mourned St Louis's death.

Vice-chairman Amery Browne said St Louis was a founding member of the Chaguanas East constituency.

On August 15, a 66-year-old man claims he was accosted by two gun-toting bandits during an apparent robbery and shot and killed two people, including a woman at La Pastora Road, Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz police officers responded found the woman wearing a yellow hijab and a black face mask in the car with a gunshot to her head.

The woman was later identified as 29-year-old Suevie Ghany, an employee of the San Juan Regional Corporation, and a relative of local government councillor Raquel Ghany. The second victim was identified as Aaron Ramdhanie, the nephew of the dead woman.

CoP: Don't be too quick to judge

In response to that incident, Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro pleaded with the public and the media to exercise caution in how they view these incidents, as circumstances have not yet been fully investigated by police.

“Let me be clear – the TTPS remains committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all citizens, including those who are licensed to carry firearms,” the commissioner said in a voicenote shared with media outlets on August 16.

“Every incident involving the use of lethal force is treated with the utmost seriousness and will be investigated with transparency.

“At this time I urge members of the public and the media to exercise restraint and discretion in reporting and sharing of information related to this matter, as premature speculation or dissemination of unverified details may jeopardise the investigation.”

He also called on criminals to do away with their lives of crime, because it could end fatally for them.

“To those who continue to pursue a life of crime let this serve as a stark reminder: TT is no longer a safe haven for criminal enterprise. The risks are high, the consequences are grave and the TTPS will not relent in its mission to dismantle criminal networks and restore public safety. Put down your weapons, turn your life around, call the nearest police station or dial 999 or 555 anonymously and tell us where to get them guns. It will be better for you.”