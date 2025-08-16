Woman killed during fight over parking spot at Cunupia doubles stand

Police process the crime scene where 65-year-old Susan Madrano St Louis was shot dead during a fracas over a parking spot. -

A prison officer who got into a fight over a parking spot near a Cunupia doubles vendor ended up killing an innocent 65-year-old woman.

The dead woman has been identified as Susan Madrano St Louis, from Railway Road, Enterprise.

Police reports said at about 8.25 am on August 16, police were on patrol in the Cunupia district when they got a report of a shooting at Sauce Doubles on the Southern Main Road and Robert Trace, Cunupia.

First responders saw a woman, later identified as St Louis, lying on the pavement in a pool of blood. She was being attended to by people on the street.

The woman was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where she was declared dead at about 8.40 am.

Shortly after the prison officer went to the hospital and reportedly told police that he was at the doubles vendor when he got into an altercation with the driver and occupants of another car.

The men took out knives during the altercation and the prison officer was stabbed.

The prison officer, who has a licensed gun, fired three shots. The men then ran off, leaving their vehicle behind.

Another man, whom police identified as a truck driver for Kiss Baking Company, was also wounded in the incident. He was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the prison officer and took possession of his pistol, 12 rounds of .9mm ammunition, along with his Firearm User's Licence.