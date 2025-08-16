Who says you can’t go home?

-

The house is old but not in great disrepair. There are dings and dents and cracks and chipped bits, but it’s not going to fall in on our heads any time soon. The oldness of the house is one of the things I always loved about it.

I was well into my teens before I was ever left alone in it, but when the house and I were finally left to ourselves, that’s when I truly began to feel like I was part of it. Silence lived in the walls. The wooden floors upstairs sighed a little. Unlike the cupboards I’d meet later that always felt hot and crowded, the ones in the old house were cool when you opened them.

Perhaps this is why the being alone came so late in my life: everyone knew I was bound to end up asleep amongst the linens with the door magically closed behind me.

Quiet and peaceable. Alone in my parents’ house, I discovered these two things I hardly knew existed otherwise.

There were so many of us and we were all reasonably loud – in both mirth and rage. There were voices, televisions, radios, lawnmowers. Pedestrian and vehicular traffic shrieked mere feet away from the fence.

It was not like that all the time. Nor was that the worst part. There were days when the house was something akin to quiet, but full of invisible inhabitants. Sisters would sequester themselves in bedrooms or commandeer a bit of outside real estate for their own mysterious reasons. That there, that’s the backdrop for real loneliness if you’re prone to it.

If it has not been your lot to live within a large family, I’m sure you’ve read about it or seen movies. Movies and sitcoms are full of montages of good-natured getting-in-your-wayness. Everyone topples over everyone else and it all seems like great fun.

And yet, no. Consider for a second the shower situation. I say no more.

Just because it was not all laughter and high jinks (I feel like I’ve fallen into Enid Blyton boarding-school-book language. Am I beginning to scare anyone else, or is this a me thing?) does not mean it was bad. Because it really was not.

My family was not cruel or mean-spirited. In the best way possible, I was sort of a beloved family pet. That is often what you are when you are the youngest of many. We never refer to children’s literature as trashy, but I am now certain that there is kids’ pulp. I read way too much of that.

And from such knowledge I believe it a far better thing to be a sister-pet than to be forgotten, ignored or made to do garden chores.

I’ve been spending a lot of time at the family home. There’s no crisis. No one is ill or dying. There’s no all-hands-on-deck situation like a wedding, funeral or Divali. I’m there of my own free will. Well, except for when it is the will of WASA to deprive my own house of water.

After all these years, I still find comfort, safety and quiet when I’m there on my own. I still brush my fingers against the walls to know if they’re cool.

I intend to do more of this, directed as I am by Jon Bon Jovi’s 2005 thesis, Who Says You Can’t Go Home? Here he says, “If it’s a million miles away or just ten miles up the road. Take it in, take it with you when you go.”

When I moved out of the old house almost exactly half my life ago, I was not fleeing from so much as fleeing to. I wanted make a place that could feel silent and still at my bidding. I wanted to fill my home with animals. I wanted to sleep in a cupboard and not have anyone say I couldn’t.

Now I’ve had that and it has been one of the great joys of my life. I have not a scrap of regret.

The house on the hill in which the Cats’ Father, the cats and I have led an entirely unremarkable existence will soon be in the past.

I think this shameless nostalgia has been a long motivational ramble to help me deal with the hideousness of moving. I can’t say for sure I’m using the Bon Jovi line right, but when I’m resettled, I’ll take the silence of the hill house with me.

And I’ll take a deep breath and remember when I started to love that peace.