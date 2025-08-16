TKR hunt winning start in CPL against Patriots

Trinbago Knight Riders batsman Kieron Pollard in action during the 2024 CPL. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE - Angelo Marcelle

Four-time Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) begin their quest for a potential fifth title when they open their 2025 campaign against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park in St Kitts on August 17, from 11 am.

TKR will be goal-bound on securing a winning start, but will have to be firing on all cylinders to face a Patriots squad eager to get back to winning ways.

Patriots won by six wickets against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the CPL opener on August 14, but succumbed to a five-wicket loss against last year’s runners-up Guyana Amazon Warriors the following day.

However, a star-studded TKR line-up seems ready for any challenge, led by newly-minted skipper Nicholas Pooran.

TKR boast heavy artillery in both bowling and batting departments, with all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell leading the charge.

Joining the big-hitters are International Cricket Council’s (ICC) men’s T20 number three bowler Akeal Hosein, ace spinner Sunil Narine and fast bowlers Terrance Hinds and American Ali Khan.

Left-handed batsman Darren Bravo makes a return to the TT franchise, alongside compatriots Joshua Da Silva and spinner Yannic Cariah.

TKR’s foreign-based talent this year also comprises a talented cast. Among them are English top-order batsman Alex Hales, New Zealand left-hander Colin Munro and the Pakistani pair of off-spinner Usman Tariq and pacer Mohammad Amir.

West Indies middle-order batsman Keacy Carty brings strength in the line-up alongside youngsters McKenny Clarke of St Lucia and Nathan Edward of Leeward Islands.

Patriots, however, are also made up of an able-bodied bunch inclusive of regional standouts like batting opener Even Lewis, all-rounder Jason Holder, wicketkeeper/batsman Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Jyd Goolie, Mikyle Louis and Jeremiah Louis, among others.

Afghan fast bowler Afzalhaq Farooqi, South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch, Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and compatriot Waqar Salamkheil also make up a well-rounded Patriots outfit.

After TKR’s opener, attention shifts to the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua as the Falcons play host to defending champions St Lucia Kings in the latter’s opening fixture.

This year, the CPL has adopted the ICC T20 International playing conditions. This brings CPL matches in line with the global standard, ensuring the tournament remains one of the premier cricketing showcases in the world.

The recent updates to the ICC’s T20I playing conditions – particularly the stricter over rate rules – have led to notable improvements in match completion times across international cricket.

By adopting these same rules, the CPL aims to ensure more predictable match durations, enhancing the experience for fans, broadcasters and all stakeholders involved.