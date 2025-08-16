Time to reactivate Cepep

Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I am observing a definite degradation in the environment and this is the negative consequence of the termination of Cepep.

So, while the government and Minister Barry Padarath may have scored some major points when they stopped the contracts for lacking the requisite approvals, it's time to urgently restart the programme. I say this on the basis that throughout the nation weeds and rogue grass are beginning to overwhelm communities. Garbage is piling up wherever you go, and there is no Cepep to bring relief.

In my area I reached out to my erstwhile UNC councillor to have a drain cleaned and the road cleared of grass and debris and she bemoaned that there was no Cepep and the regional corporation had no money as it was operating on a PNM budget allocation. Alas, she couldn't say anything, because she would then be accused of being a closet PNM.

You only have to look at Mulchan Sieuchan Road where the UNC has its headquarters to see that the directive given for regional corporations to pick up the slack left by Cepep is a dismal failure. In short, the UNC officials can't look after a road that runs in front of them, but they are hoping that the same failed regional corporations will succeed to pick up the slack of some 12,000 people.

Right at the back of the UNC headquarters is Orchard Gardens Boulevard where thousands pass through and seek a park when going to UNC functions. But that is one of the worst roads in the borough, on par with Biljah Road and the Endeavour Estate put together.

The government needs to leave the UNC/PNM politics behind and think about the jobless thousands who need the work and whose work is invaluable throughout the nation. There are drains, rivers, streets, playgrounds, highways and many other areas that need urgent and ongoing attention.

I must make mention of the Cepep gang that maintained the highway separation in Barataria just before the flyover. It did an excellent job of beautifying this area and it matters not whether it was a PNM gang or a UNC gang as very soon snakes and balisier flowers will take up residence there. The fact is that the gang did very useful and productive work, grass-cutting notwithstanding.

And as I'm on that point, may I point out that grass-cutting is a skill just like icing cake, concrete finishing, and washing cars, and the person who operated the four-wheel lawn mower also has a skill. This is how you got the well manicured public green spaces. So, please desist from demeaning the function and ascribe the maturity and good mindedness that is needed.

If the PNM played the fool by not deploying Cepep in areas like Chaguanas, then it's time for equity and balance. Purge the bad elements, but bring back Cepep now. Let the court deal with those before it, but introduce a new batch or run the risk of hurting the nation.

Give the people back their jobs, their uniforms and equipment so they can go into the communities and bring the relief that only they can. They did nothing wrong. Please, Prime Minister. And remember you still have the $135 million: either spend it or return it.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James