Thanks to duke award scheme

-

THE EDITOR: On behalf of my wife Jacqueline Arrindell and my daughter Christine Arrindell Waddell, I publicly express our sincere gratitude to the Office of the Duke of Edinburgh for awarding my granddaughter, Cayenne Waddell, 18, the Duke of Edinburgh's Award (Gold).

This honour not only celebrates her personal achievement, but also serves as an inspiration to young people around the nation.

We thank the Duke of Edinburgh's award programme for its continued support and encouragement of youth development.

ANTHONY J ARRINDELL

via e-mail