Police probe traffic cop for pulling gun on driver in Caroni

A screenshot from a video showing a traffic cop pointing his gun at an unarmed woman in Caroni recently. -

The police have launched investigations into the conduct of a police officer who pointed a gun at an unarmed woman during a recent traffic stop at the Frederick Settlement Industrial Estate, Caroni.

A statement on August 16 said the police were aware of a video circulating on social media showing the interaction between the officer, attached to the Highway Patrol Unit, and the woman.

“The TTPS takes all such matters seriously, and an investigation has been launched to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The public is assured that the appropriate steps will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the highest standards of professional conduct within the service.”

In the video, the officer, a motorcyclist, was seen with his weapon drawn, shouting at the woman to switch off her vehicle and step out of her car.

The woman protested, asking why he was commanding her to step out of the car, after which the officer shouted the command even louder.

The woman eventually complied and was arrested. The woman recorded her interaction with the officer on her cellphone, and other people also recorded her arrest.

Another video showed the officers struggling to put the woman in handcuffs and forcing her to the ground. There was no information on whether the woman had been charged with any offence or why she had been stopped by the police.

The video sparked outrage on social media. On the TTPS page on Facebook, several people commented on the incident.

“Two words – body cameras,” according to one post.