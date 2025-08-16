Pacer Daniel Holder snatches four, Trinidad and Tobago take day one honours in Under-17 cricket

TT players celebrate during the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Men's Under-17 Two-Day Championship at Queen's Park Oval, St Clair, on August 16. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

Trinidad and Tobago closed off day one of their West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 two-day Championship fixture against Guyana with a lead of 32 runs and four wickets in hand at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on August 16.

After bundling Guyana out for 109 from 40.3 overs after lunch, the TT team had a modest response and got to 141/6 at stumps, with one day to play.

After winning the toss and putting the visitors in to bat, TT had a strong start from their opening bowlers as they restricted Guyana to 57/6 in under 20 overs.

Middle-order batsman Adrian Hetmyer rescued the Guyana innings with his 45-run knock as only Richard Ramdehol (15) and Lomar Seecharan (14) were able to get within double figures.

Left-arm fast bowler Daniel Holder returned figures of 4/15 from 10.3 overs, while fellow bowlers Daron Dhanraj (2/8) and Renaldo Fournillier (2/31) were also impactful.

When TT batted, the opening pair of skipper Saleem Khan (35) and Christian Lall (14) started positively, before the latter was caught by Hetmyer off Parmeshwar Ram. Darius Battoosingh perished without scoring, but Roberto Badree (23) and Aadi Ramsaran (30) returned some stability to the innings.

Wicketkeeper Christiano Ramanan scored 18 as Ra’ed Ali Khan (four not out) and Fournillier (seven not out) are the overnight batsmen heading into day two.

Topping the bowling for Guyana were Dave Mohabir (2/25) and Ram (2/28).

At the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Barbados lead Jamaica by 143 runs with three wickets remaining after posting 211/7, in response to Jamaica’s shabby 68 all out, batting first.

Heading south to the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Windward Islands are in a spot of bother at 74/9, trailing Leeward Islands’ first innings total of 238 by 164 runs.

Summarised scores:

GUYANA U17 109 (40.3) — Adrian Hetmyer 45, Richard Ramdehol 15, Lomar Seecharan 14; Daniel Holder 4/15, Daron Dhanraj 2/8, Renaldo Fournillier 2/31 vs TT U17 141/6 (47) — Saleem Khan 35, Aadi Ramsaran 30, Roberto Badree 23; Dave Mohabir 2/25, Parmeshwar Ram 2/28 — TT lead by 32 runs.

JAMAICA U17 68 (30.3) — Kevaughn Flemming 18; Zaren Harding 4/9, Javed Worrell 3/13, Justin Parris 3/21 vs BARBADOS U17 211/7 (57) — Jordan Graham 58, Justin Parris 43, Damarko Wiggins 42, Raphael Lovell 27; Ramnaresh Singh 3/30, Nicoli McKenzie 2/25 — Barbados lead by 143 runs.

LEEWARDS 238 (59.3) — Kunal Tilokani 85, J’Quan Athanaze 52, Lawshorn Bergan 42, Jathan Edward 23; Cody Fontinelle 6/96, Tyler Venner 2/32 vs WINDWARDS 74/9 (29) — Johnathan Daniel 34, Kunal Tilokani 3/11, Kasim Challenger 3/16 — Leewards trail by 164 runs.

Trinidad and Tobago closed off day one of their West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 two-day Championship fixture against Guyana with a lead of 32 runs and four wickets in hand at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on August 16.