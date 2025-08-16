Keshorn grabs silver with 82.54m throw at Diamond League

FILE PHOTO: Keshorn Walcott - AP PHOTO

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s double-Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott threw to silver in the men’s javelin event at the Wanda Diamond League leg in Silesia, Poland, on August 16.

Walcott launched the spear 82.54 metres to finish just over a metre behind eventual gold medallist and former world champion Julius Yego of Kenya.

Republic of Moldova’s Andrian Mardare completed the top three with his 82.38m season’s best attempt while Polish pair David Wegner (81.19m) and Cyprian Mrzyglod (81.10m) rounded off the top five respectively.

After his Poland performance, Walcott shared a short clip of his silver-earning throw to his Instagram.

He captioned the video saying, “A bit too much rotation in the throws, but happy my body’s finally loosening up.”

For 2025, Walcott’s best throw came at the Doha Meeting in Doha, where he landed the spear at 84.65m.