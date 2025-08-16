Jr Pan Am Games: Fraser-Thong advance in table tennis; hockey men lose close match

TT pair Jordan Thong, left, and Chloe Fraser during a women's doubles match at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay, on August 16. -

Trinidad and Tobago's athletes returned mixed results on day eight of the Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay, on August 16.

In table tennis, TT’s Chloe Fraser and Jordan Thong opened their women’s doubles 1/8 campaign with a 3-2 triumph over El Salvador’s Samirah Munoz and Claudia Castillo.

After going down in the opening set 9-11, the TT pair bounced back to win the following two sets 11-7, 11-7. Fraser and Thong lost the fourth 8-11, but rebounded strongly in the fifth and final set to win 15-13.

Fraser was also victorious in her women’s singles round of 32 contest as she rallied from behind to a brazen 4-2 triumph over Arianna Estrella of Dominican Republic.

Fraser lost the first set 7-11, but battled back to win the next two 11-5, 11-9. She lost the fourth 6-11 but was ruthless in the remaining sets, churning out 11-4, 11-9 victories to seal a crucial singles win.

Thong, though, had a tough time against Colombian Ana Isazi and suffered a 4-0 loss. The TT player went down 8-11, 4-11, 2-11, 5-11.

At the Hockey National Centre, Brazil edged TT 5-4 in the fifth to eighth place classification match. Brazil scored two in the first quarter and another before halftime to take a 3-0 lead.

The South Americans scored two more in the third quarter, with TT also responding with three goals. At 5-3 heading into the final segment, TT fought hard to stage a comeback but could not find the back of the net twice, to go down 5-4.

Getting on the scoresheet for TT were Alexander Nieves (46th, 51st) with one field goal and a penalty corner goal, while Nicholas Sit Butt (36th) and Wayne Edwards (37th) scored a field goal each.

The team fought hard, recording 48 per cent possession, 18 circle penetrations to Brazil’s nine, and earning eight penalty corners compared to Brazil’s four. However, despite the statistics showing their dominance in key areas, TT were unable to convert opportunities into victory.

Head coach Glen Francis, and players praised the team’s fighting spirit and resilience throughout the match, showing determination until the final whistle.With this result, TT now compete for seventh/eighth place. They face Paraguay on August 18, from 8.30 am.

At the Rugby Stadium, TT began their Group A journey with a fair 14-14 draw against the hosts. However, they were battered 56-0 by Argentina in the second match and were up to press time, in-action against Bermuda.

Against Paraguay, TT let a healthy seven-point lead slip after halftime which saw hosts Paraguay claw back to draw the tie in Group A rugby sevens action.

TT scored 14 points in the first half, twice more than Paraguay. However, the hosts were relentless in the second period, shutting out TT in totality, and scoring seven points to level the match at the close of play.

On the scoresheet for TT, Adriano Baptiste (seven) scored one try and a conversion, Edmund George (five) scored one try while Matthew Edwards (two) had one conversion.

Later on, TT never stood a chance against Argentina as they conceded 21 points in the first half and 35 in the second to go down by a massive margin, without posting a response.

In TT’s second men’s 3x3 basketball Group A fixture, the quartet of Leshaun Alfred, Jason Friday, Tyrese Fields and Josiah Marryshow went down 21-11 to Chile with 42 seconds remaining in the ten-minute contest.

Fields and Friday led the TT scorers with four each while Marryshow scored two and McDougall one. On the board for Chile were Oscar Barria (nine), Gabriel Soto (six), Vicente Schulz (four) and Juan Aguayo (two).

In action over at San Jose beach in Incarnation City, all sailing events were postponed. This meant that both Stefan Stuven (ILCA 7) and Kyla-Marie Morris (ILCA 6) were unable to complete their respective one-person dinghy events.

On August 17, TT cyclists Ryan D’Abreau and Jadian Neaves take on a field of 45 other riders in the men’s road race along the Asuncion Waterfront from noon.

TT's medal count:

Seven Bronze medals

– Men's 4x100-metre freestyle (Zachary Anthony, Nikoli Blackman, Johann-Matthew Matamoro, Zarek Wilson)

– Men's cycling team sprint (Ryan D'Abreau, Danell James, Jelani Nedd)

– Women's cycling team sprint (Phoebe Sandy, Makaira Wallace and Kyra Williams)

– Nikoli Blackman (men's 50m freestyle)

– Makaira Wallace (women's individual sprint cycling)

– Makaira Wallace (women's keirin)

– Danell James (men's keirin)