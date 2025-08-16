Jasher's brother: We will play and laugh together again

Josef Francois, seven, touches the coffin of his six-year-old brother Jasher Francois during the funeral sevice held at the Baptist Ambassadors for Christ church in St John's Village, San Fernando - Photos by Lincoln Holder

DESCRIBED by many as being inseparable from Jasher, Josef Francois vowed to one day play again with his little brother when they meet again in heaven.

Jasher, 6, who died at hospital on August 7, was given an emotional send-off at the Baptist Ambassadors of Christ church on August 16, surrounded by hundreds of friends, family and well-wishers, including Opposition Leader Pennelope Bekcles.

"You are my dear Jasher, you are my best friend. You always played with me. I never had someone like you because you are my little brother and I will always remember you. I will always love you. Forever and ever and ever. I know that you are with Jesus. You cannot come back to me but I will come to you, and we will play and laugh together again," Josef, 7, said as he joined his parents, Aaron and Yhnique, in giving the eulogy.

Jasher died hours after being warded at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital for a cough. According to his parents, it came within minutes of a nurse administering magnesium sulphate, which he had an adverse reaction to. An initial autopsy done at the San Fernando General Hospital said he died from aspiration pneumonitis. A commissioned independent exam by Prof Hubert Daisley concluded he died of heart failure likely triggered by the medication. Jasher's parents rejected the initial findings and believe the second exam vindicated their suspicions. The Ministry of Health has launched an investigation, which is expected to be completed by next week.

Resolute in their belief that Jasher died because of a mistake, his father, Aaron, appealed to every citizen to be diligent in performing their jobs, especially medical practitioners.

"Everyone has seen that the passing of my son has had a far-reaching impact on the nation and beyond, but let this unfortunate event encourage all those who have something positive to offer to society whether you're an employee at a job, business owners, entrepreneurs, politicians, educators, medical practitioners, please I beg you, let us ensure that we do what we do with diligence in our hearts. This way, we can become much better people and a much better nation, and it will be beneficial for many future generations, inclusive of other six-year-old children like my beautiful son Jasher, to be able to live a prosperous and great life."

Following public outcry over the incident, the president of the TT National Nurses Association, Idi Stuart, said the organisation had led its own fact-finding mission. He said it showed the nurse "followed all professional instructions and performed all duties to an appropriate standard given the systemic constraints in our healthcare environment."

"The nurse's professionalism, composure, and adherence to protocol are to be commended, and we stand firmly in her defence."

Speaking to reporters after the funeral, Beckles-Robinson hoped the ministry's probe would conclude soon to give the parents some closure.

"Any parent losing a child in those circumstances is really very difficult. I mean, we can't judge; we don't have all the facts. But from all appearances, he appeared to be well. Of course, we go into the hospital, one never knows when you go to the doctor exactly what will happen. For me the most important thing, having regard to the circumstances is to ensure that the investigation that they (the government) has decided to do will be something that will be done within a reasonable time because, of course, the pain and the hurt- we all understand the importance of healthcare as a country, whether young or old. So I call on all the relevant authorities to ensure that the investigation is done as soon as possible so that whatever concerns that the parents have can get alleviated."

Beckles said she attended the funeral to support the family, who have roots in her constituency of Arima.

Jasher's parents posted a video to social media shortly after his passing, calling on the authorities to investigate the incident. The South West Regional Health Authority was the first to launch a probe and was followed by the ministry after being instructed to do so by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. A four-member committee was set up with experts across various medical fields. According to reports, the team comprises consultant paediatrician, North Central Regional Health Authority Dr Camanee Lutchman, former North West Regional Health Authority CEO and registered nurse Claudine Sheppard, paediatric intensive care specialist Dr Elizabeth Persad and former senior legal associate at the Children’s Authority of TT, Denelle Singh. The report is expected to be completed by August 20.