Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and ExxonMobil Upstream Company VP of Global Exploration John Ardill, show copies of a signed production-sharing contract between TT and the energy combany as Minister of Energy Dr Roodal Moonilal, left, and Minister in the Ministry of Energy Ernesto Kesar look on. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: When will politicians realise that what they do while in office or in opposition should be for the benefit of the country and not of the party or themselves?

Case in point is the gas deal signed between the government and ExxonMobil. Yes, the initial negotiations may have started between the PNM and the oil and gas company, but the finalisation of the deal was with the UNC government.

So I say well done to the PNM for starting the process and congratulations to the UNC for finalising the deal.

Now let's all hope, regardless of who did what, that it shows political maturity and brings positive results to the country and, by extension, the citizens.

It's called putting the country first.

C PETERS

via e-mail