IDB, Ministry to conduct study on Carnival 2026

Various Carnival characters perform during the launch of Carnival 2026 A Carnival Love Affair: A theatrical presentation at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain. August 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CULTURE and Community Development Minister Michelle Benjamin has announced an upcoming study of Carnival 2026 in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank.

Speaking at the launch of Carnival 2026 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain, on August 15, Benjamin said the study would present a host of benefits to the marketability of the festival.

“This study will allow us to measure how this national cultural product will impact this country’s ability to earn revenue. The study will generate important data that has been lacking for years, that we can use to demonstrate to our sponsorship partners that TT Carnival is growing and it does so every year.

“We say it, but now we will have the statistical data to prove it and keep our national festival vibrant, competitive and relevant on the world stage.

“Carnival is not just a fun time for all. It is a business, it sustains livelihoods.”

She called for support of the corporate community, cultural organisations and artists to support a year-round promotion of Carnival.

“I am asking you to see Carnival as just a sponsorship opportunity. See it as nation building, see it as investing in small business, in creative talent and the next generation of cultural leader. When you invest in Carnival you are investing in TT.”

She said the ministry was committed to supporting Carnival by expanding market opportunities, improving infrastructure, providing training and funding.

She said stakeholders, sponsors, academics and the media would be invited to a series of consultations where further details would be shared.

NCC chairman Peter Kanhai said the festive Carnival 2026 launch represents a vision of Carnival that dares to go further.

“It is a vision that is born from understanding that our Carnival must be appreciated as more than just a moment in time, or a few months in the calendar year.

“It is a vision that represents TT carnival all year round, captivating stories of mas in motion, music deep in your bones, cuisine, fashion, art and diverse people powered by love, unity and history.

“From the vibrant stories and memorable individuals that inspire generations, to the experiences that last a lifetime, when it comes to our Carnival, there is always something to discover, all year round.”

Along with the rhythms of drumming and the colourful performances of moko jumbies, blue devils and whip masters, the launch included the theatrical presentation A Carnival Love Affair. Bringing the stage to life, actors from the National Theatre Arts Company portrayed various Carnival archetypes with a core message of changing the way Carnival is promoted using long-term planning, cultural appreciation and meaningful stakeholder engagement.

The narrative also told the story of a Carnival lover who returns home to experience the festivities using the TTCarnival 365 platform.

A hub for all things Carnival, TTCarnival365 is an online platform that will provide a year-round calendar of events, competitions, employment opportunities and cultural promotion.