Heatwave first to Tobago, Mr Solo fastest in 2025 Great Race

Spectators wait for boats to arrive at the finish line at Store Bay in Tobago in the TT Great Race, on August 16. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

HEATWAVE was the first boat to arrive at the finish line in Tobago at the 57th edition of the TT Powerboat Association (TTPBA) Great Race, which sped off from Chaguaramas on August 16.

Additionally, Mr Solo was fastest to Tobago over the 90-mile inter-island route, finishing in approximately 55 minutes, a TTPBA official confirmed.

Full results are not yet available and this story would be updated when official results are confirmed.