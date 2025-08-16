Gittens-Spotsville earns long jump bronze, but Trinidad and Tobago athletes struggle at NACAC

FILE PHOTO: Tyra Gittens-Spotsville. AP PHOTO - AP

Tyra Gittens-Spotville’s women’s long jump bronze medal remained Trinidad and Tobago’s lone podium place up to press time on August 16 as our athletes endured a challenging day two the fifth North American Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships at Freeport Stadium in Grand Bahama.

Middle-distance runner Nicholas Landeau placed eighth in the men’s 800m final. He crossed the finish line in one minute and 47.84 seconds (1:47.84).

Vincentian Handal Roban won gold in 1:42.87, American Brandon Miller silver in 1:43.15 and Jamaican Tyrice Taylor earned bronze in 1:43.74.

Landeau advanced to the medal raceon August 15 after placing fifth in heat two of two at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex on day one. He clocked one minute and 49.59 seconds (1:49.59) and advanced as the eighth and final qualifier.

Likewise, sprinter Elijah Joseph placed eighth in the men’s 200m final. Running out of lane one, Joseph clocked 21.09s.

Besting the field was Canadian Aaron Brown 20.27s, while Jamaican Christopher Taylor (20.32s) took silver and Puerto Rican Jose Figueroa (20.53s) completed the top three.

In the earlier round, Joseph was second fastest (21.11s) in heat three of four, earning him the eighth and final qualifying spot for the medal race. Countryman Jaden de Souza was fourth fastest in heat two, in 21.48s, and did not advance. His time was 17th overall.

Meanwhile, Kelsey Daniel, 24, missed out on a medal in the men’s long jump after finishing fifth of the ten contenders. Daniel’s best effort was a 7.79 metres leap. Winning gold was Jamaican Nikolai Williams (8.16m), silver went to American Will Williams (7.96m) and claiming bronze was another Jamaican, Shawn-D Thompson, with 7.87m.

And in the men’s shot put, TT’s Christopher Crawford fell agonisingly short of a medal when he threw the sphere 19.11m, for fourth place. Compatriot Ezekiel Romeo placed sixth with his attempt of 18.22m.

Topping the podium was American Josh Awotunde (21.68), followed by Mexican Uziel Munoz (20.89m) and Cuban Juan Vazquez Gomez (20.68m) respectively.

Gittens-Spotsville, however, captured TT’s first medal at the championships when she leapt to bronze in the women’s long jump on August 15. She landed at 6.64 metres alongside Puerto Rico’s Alysbeth Felix, who recorded the same distance.

To decide who would claim silver, their second best jumps were measured against each other, with Felix’s 6.58m effort eclipsing Gittens-Spotville’s 6.52m.

American Alyssa Jones took top honours with her 6.74m distance.

After press time on August 16, Landeau and fellow distance runners Tafari Waldron and Nicholas Romany were gearing up for the men’s 1,500m final.