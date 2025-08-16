Gang link to missing 28,000 rounds of army ammo under probe

Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel during a hearing of a Joint Select Committee of Parliament. - Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

The officials said the senior officer is also the subject of a "very recent" report submitted by Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel, where attempts were made to inflate a military construction contract so that the officer could benefit for personal favours from the contractor at his home in east Trinidad.

According to military officials, speaking under the condition of strict anonymity because of the sensitivity of the allegations, the missing ammunition was among the factors discussed by the National Security Council in the lead up to the declaration of the state of emergency on July 18.

The issue of regiment-stamped ammunition being found on crime scenes involving gangland murders has reached the highest levels of national security as a source of grave concern. Ammunition with police and Air Guard markings has also been found on various crime scenes. Weapons such as AR-15, commonly used by gangs, use 5.56 ammunition.

In early February, it was discovered that the ammunition was missing from the armoury at Camp Cumuto.

The camp was locked down, and a desperate search was conducted between February 7 and 8 to find the estimated 35 missing metal cannisters of ammunition without success.

According to a July confidential sub-report stemming from the board of enquiry set up to investigate the missing ammunition, there was evidence of a "potential cover-up."

The enquiry which was done by Lt Col Dwayne Edwards also found discrepancy in the "reclassification" of the ammunition from operational to training.

Among the officers who provided evidence at the enquiry were the commanding officer of the Service and Support Battalion, Major Vanessa Pierre-Johnson and the commanding officer of Camp Cumuto, Lt Col Jermain Roachford.

Edwards' report was forwarded to commanding officer of the regiment Colonel Keston Charles on July 14 and found conflicting evidence surrounding an instruction to reclassify the ammunition for training purposes.

Further evidence also disputed a claim that the missing ammunition was used for training at the regiment shooting range in Chaguaramas.

Edwards found there was a "systematic breakdown in accountability" for ammunition used by the military and recommended several changes.

In March 2023, Lt Col Sheldon Ramanan, the Inspector General of the Defence Force, reported that he had done an audit on the ammunition for the Defence Force and was able to account for all of it.

The matter was raised at a Joint Select Committee of Parliament on national security after a member had raised concern about regiment-stamped ammunition being found at murder scenes.

In the second allegation against the senior officer, military investigators said they have evidence to support a demand to inflate a military contract to build a retaining wall for personal benefit.

According to the report, the senior officer was using the same contractor to build a mini-mart at his home and funds for the military contract would off-set those costs.

Senior military sources said Daniel has since cancelled the contract and launched an investigation into the matter.

On August 8, Daniel instructed Charles, to take 605 days' leave and Edwards, the second-highest-ranking regiment officer, and 15 highest ranking officer of the Defence Force, was appointed to act as commanding officer of the regiment.

In a yet unexplained move, Daniel, acting on the instructions of Defence Minister Wayne Sturge, rescinded Charles's leave on August 10.

Sturge has not commented publicly on that decision, and when questioned on August 15, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar referred queries to the Defence Minister.