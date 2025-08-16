Ethan Chaitram lifts his music to God

Ethan Chaitram plays the guitar during the 2025 Caribbean Assembly of the New Testament Church of God in July at Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas. - GREVIC ALVARADO

ETHAN CHAITRAM loves music.

His love of God and music in July touched the heart and captured the admiration of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

At 12 years old, Ethan has become the musical sensation at the Gasparillo Ministry Centre, where he and his parents, Richard and Rebekah, are members.

Richard told KIDS Ethan was practically born with music in his veins. From the age of two, he fell in love with a small drum his parents gave him. They are also musicians. Richard plays the guitar, and Rebekah is a singer.

“We have always participated in prayer meetings. We attend rehearsals, and that led him to observe his parents in the church worship group. It was there his interest in music grew.”

Richard believes Ethan's talent is a gift from God. "My son learns quickly with his eyes; that's a gift from God."

Over the years, his love of sounds led Ethan to also become interested in the keyboard, guitar and steelpan.

"I've learned to play several instruments, but my favourite is definitely the guitar," says Ethan.

This constant learning has allowed him to be a member of the Church Worship Team – Gasparillo Ministry Centre, a member of the Trinity Praise and Worship Team – Various Churches (Family Worship Team), a member of the Jason Bishop Music Academy, and a member of Pres Harmonics (Presentation College – San Fernando).

He has also participated in various events such as the New Testament Church of God Battle of the Bands 2022, the Youth for Christ concert 2023, the Starbound Kids competition 2024, the National Day of Prayer 2025, the Caribbean Assembly 2025, various charity events, and church and school concerts.

It was at the Caribbean Assembly held in Chaguanas in July that he met Persad-Bissessar. She was a special guest on the evening of July 24.

Upon taking the stage, she immediately went to Ethan, raised his arm, and publicly congratulated him for his commitment and talent.

"It was a great surprise the PM approached me, especially because of the congratulations she gave me. I'm happy God used me to bless the Prime Minister's heart," said Ethan.

He will begin Form 2 at Presentation College, San Fernando, in the new school year, meantime he taking advantage of the holidays to play badminton, video games and hiking, his other passions.

His main goal is to achieve musical certification, play internationally and teach others.

"He is a quiet boy, an only child, who spends most of his time practicing with instruments. We as parents are proud of our son, who at his young age is a child of God and understands life based on biblical principles. Our recommendation as parents is that we pray, that we use our gift to bring God's glory," said Rebekah.

Meanwhile, Ethan continues to learn every day about God's word, music, and his love for family.