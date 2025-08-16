Ansa Bank launches mobile app

From left, Stephen Grell, managing director, Ansa Merchant Bank Ltd; David Dulal-Whiteway, chairman, Ansa Bank Ltd; A Norman Sabga, chairman, Ansa Merchant Bank Ltd and Savon Persad, managing director, Ansa Bank Ltd at the Ansa Bank Mobile App launch on August 14 at The Falls at Westmall, Westmoorings. - Photo courtesy Ansa Bank

THE Ansa Bank mobile app enables its customers to have a seamless experience when using the banks features and has won international awards since its innovation. The app was officially launched on August 14 at the Falls at Westmall, Westmoorings.

In a release on August 15, Ansa Bank Ltd said the launch, which took place at the bank’s digital touchpoint, marks a major milestone in the bank’s mission to deliver faster, simpler, and more customer-focused banking across Trinidad and Tobago.

Ansa Bank managing director Savon Persad said the bank entered the market four years ago with the bold ambition of changing the way customers bank.

“This was never about simply joining the industry, it was about reshaping it. What you’ve just seen reflects our unwavering commitment to putting customers first, giving them more control, more convenience, and a better overall experience. And this is just the beginning.”

The release said the app is redefining the customer experience with a seamless interface and powerful features. It said customers can sign up for an account in as little as 15 minutes, send money instantly with Quick Pay, apply for loans directly through the app, and manage their finances anytime, anywhere.

The release said the innovation has already earned international recognition. It said in 2023, Ansa Bank received the Most Innovative Digital Onboarding Rollout award at the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards, highlighting the app’s tailored onboarding experience, security, and integration with core banking systems. It said this achievement signals strong progress along the bank’s ongoing digital transformation journey.

The app is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Since its inception in 2021, Ansa Bank has built its reputation as the bold new player in a market dominated by regional giants. The bank is part of the wider Ansa Merchant Bank Ltd Group, comprising Ansa Merchant Bank Ltd, Ansa Merchant Bank (Barbados) Ltd, Ansa Wealth Management, and Ansa Bank Ltd, which has driven sustained growth and broadened its service offerings over the years.

Ansa Merchant Bank Ltd managing director Stephen Grell said, “For decades, our business has been anchored in trust, service, and stability. These values remain our foundation. But the way we deliver them must evolve. Aligned with Ansa McAl’s 2X growth strategy aimed at doubling the company’s size, scale, impact, and capacity by 2027, we are investing in platforms, processes, and people to shape the future of banking. That means secure, efficient, and cost-effective channels that simplify life for our customers and allow us to serve with greater agility and impact.”

For Ansa Bank and the wider Ansa Merchant Bank Ltd Group, the launch of the mobile app is a proud achievement, one that reflects their shared vision for the future and mission to create better banking experiences for years to come.