A cause for disquiet

A detachment of soldiers during an Independence Day parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. -

THE GOVERNMENT has cancelled Independence Day celebrations at the Queen’s Park Savannah. But in doing so, it has set off a firework of speculation. Far too muddled has been the messaging from the state on this matter.

A smorgasbord of reasons was given by Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander and Minister of Legal Affairs Saddam Hosein on August 15. The move is because of “current security priorities” amid a state of emergency and in accordance with advice relating to the need not to expose both state and law enforcement officials to risk. But is also part of a push “to limit noise disturbances” and to remove cover for gun crime. Additionally, according to Mr Hosein, “millions” will be saved.

Nowhere among these reasons did either official refer to the fact that the parade had been cancelled mere days after a dramatic shake-up in the regiment. To date, that move, which was rescinded after army uproar, remains shrouded in mystery. Members of the regiment would have taken centre stage at the event.

All of this is a cause for disquiet. Mr Hosein’s resort to cost-savings undercuts the gravity of the national security message. The issues of noise pollution and the potential use of noisy night-time displays as camouflage for gun crime, while they have been bundled into the government’s reasoning, are also separate policy matters.

Opposition Whip Marvin Gonzales, who not long ago was, as a PNM minister, apologising for misleading Parliament on the TSTT cyber-breach, has urged the government to “come clean.” But contrary to his call for more explanation, the problem here is that the government has already offered too much mixed messaging.

Politics has distracted, yet again, from the root national security dynamics at play, dynamics which should be the focus of all, UNC or PNM.

Having the government, the opposition, the judiciary, and the president all together in the Grand Stand is imprudent at any time. But it is a terrible idea for such a gathering to take place amid a heightened threat level. Who would run the country if, heaven forbid, something were to happen? What about civilian spectators?

Our history underlines the risks. According to the Report of the Commission of Enquiry into July 1990, before the Jamaat al Muslimeen launched their coup attempt, they hatched a separate plot. Says that official record: “Special Branch reports reveal that, in August 1989, the Jamaat were discussing the assassination of Prime Minister ANR Robinson during the period of Independence activities that year.”

The government has botched its communication on this matter. But make no mistake: the bigger message should be clear. We are in a state of emergency and must all take heed, respect that fact and show caution.