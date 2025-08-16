Multimedia
A Carnival Love Affair: Carnival 2026 launches
A radiant masquerader at the Carnival 2026 launch, A Carnival Love Affair: A theatrical presentation at NAPA, Port of Spain, on August 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
THE STAGE is set for Carnival 2026.
On August 15, the National Carnival Commission and the Ministry of Culture and Community Development
launched Carnival 2026 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA). The evening included a performance of the play, A Carnival Love Affair.
Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale attended and captured these images.
A blue devil from Next Level Devils performs at the Carnival 2026 launch, A Carnival Love Affair: A theatrical presentation at NAPA, Port of Spain, on August 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale - Ayanna Kinsale
A rhythm section performs during the launch of Carnival 2026 A Carnival Love Affair: A theatrical presentation at the NAPA, Port of Spain, on August 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Two-time Calypso Monarch Michael “Sugar Aloes” Osouna at the Carnival 2026 launch, A Carnival Love Affair: A theatrical presentation at NAPA, Port of Spain, on August 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
This little spectator has fun with the Next Level Devils at the Carnival 2026 launch, A Carnival Love Affair: A theatrical presentation at NAPA, Port of Spain, on August 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
From left, chutney legend Drupatee Ramgoonai, Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin, NCC chairman Peter Kanhai, steelpan arranger and composer Dr Len "Boogsie" Sharpe, and NCC CEO Keiba Jacob Mottley at the Carnival 2026 launch, A Carnival Love Affair: A theatrical presentation at NAPA, Port of Spain, on August 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
This Baby Doll character portrayed by Natalie Duncan presents Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin with her baby at the Carnival 2026 launch, A Carnival Love Affair: A theatrical presentation at NAPA, Port of Spain, on August 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Members of the Molombo Folk Performers perform at the launch of Carnival 2026 at NAPA, Port of Spain, on August 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Soca icon Austin "Superblue" Lyons looks on as members of the Molombo Folk Performers perform at A Carnival Love Affair: A theatrical presentation at NAPA, Port of Spain, on August 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Various Carnival characters perform during the launch of Carnival 2026 A Carnival Love Affair: A theatrical presentation at the NAPA, Port of Spain, on August 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
A scene from the play A Carnival Love Affair, during the launch of Carnival 2026 at NAPA, Port of Spain, on August 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
This performer takes centre stage during the launch of Carnival 2026 A Carnival Love Affair: A theatrical presentation at NAPA, Port of Spain, on August 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
