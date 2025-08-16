A Carnival Love Affair: Carnival 2026 launches

A radiant masquerader at the Carnival 2026 launch, A Carnival Love Affair: A theatrical presentation at NAPA, Port of Spain, on August 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE STAGE is set for Carnival 2026.

On August 15, the National Carnival Commission and the Ministry of Culture and Community Development launched Carnival 2026 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA). The evening included a performance of the play, A Carnival Love Affair.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale attended and captured these images.