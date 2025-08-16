3 trailblazers to be honoured at IWFTT gala

THE International Women’s Forum of TT (IWFTT) will celebrate the achievements of Dr Catherine Minto-Bain, Suzan Lakhan Baptiste and Ms Maya Kirti-Nanan at its fourth annual Inspirational Women Awards Gala on September 30, at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.

In a news release on August 13, IWFTT president, Indira Couch said that, “It is an honour to share the breakthrough programmes and projects developed by these three remarkable women. When IWFTT was established in 2014 with just 23 founding members, we were committed to creating a space where women leaders could come together, network and support each other. In 2025, we mark the end of celebrating a decade of fellowship, innovation and empowerment that’s needed now, more than ever.”

Minto-Bain will receive the IWFTT Inspirational Champion of Women Award.

A fertility specialist for over 25 years, Minto-Bain is a Bristol University Medical School graduate.

She moved to TT following her early career at Kings College Hospital and University College London, and has led the TT IVF and Fertility Centre since 2008, bringing over 3,500 healthy babies into the world through IVF, IUI, and other interventions.

The release said, “Under her leadership, the centre is the only fertility clinic in the region to achieve rigorous European international accreditation. Catherine’s research is published internationally in medical journals and textbooks.”

Lakhan-Baptiste is a founding member and managing director of Nature Seekers.

She will receive the IWFTT Inspirational Advocate Award.

IWFTT said, “Suzan has devoted over 30 years to protecting leatherback turtles, transforming Matura Beach from a poaching hotspot to one of the most productive rookeries in the world. She led community patrols, environmental education, turtle monitoring, and hatchling release programmes. Her advocacy resulted in stronger conservation laws, community involvement, and near elimination of turtle poaching in Matura.”

Finally, Nanan will receive the IWFTT Inspirational Emerging Leader Award.

“The founder and director of the Autism Siblings and Friends Network, began her advocacy at age 12 to fight for inclusivity for her autistic brother and others with special needs. She has mobilised over 5,000 youth volunteers to host inclusive events and established ‘Rahul’s Clubhouse,’ an autism-friendly centre offering developmental programmes, life skills, and sensory-friendly activities. Her work earned her international recognition, including a Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Platinum Jubilee Fund grant, The Diana Award (2020), and being selected as The Commonwealth Young Person of the Year in 2023,” the release said.

About IWFTT

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Forum of TT (IWFTT) comprises a community of women leaders from a range of professions and sectors. It was established in 2014 and is a member of the global International Women’s Forum (IWF), a network of approximately 8,000 accomplished women leaders from 33 countries on six continents.

The core purpose of IWF and IWFTT, is to recognise, celebrate and connect accomplished women leaders, while accelerating the emergence of the next generation of female trailblazers, by creating opportunities for those individuals who are still building their careers and businesses, to access a unique, diverse, international community of female thought-leaders and game-changers.

To learn more about the IWFTT and the Inspirational Awards please visit: please visit https://iwftt.org