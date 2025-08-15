Winchester shares Tobago Love, the Xperience

Shurwayne Winchester -

Shurwayne Winchester wants the love for his birthplace to shine through, loudly, with Tobago Love, the Xperience.

The artiste, whose repertoire is a part of Trinidad and Tobago’s music history with hits like Dead or Alive, Don’t Stop and The Band Coming among many more, will host the signature event on October 23. The food-inclusive event will start at 6 pm and end at 11 pm.

A release about the event said Winchester will forever be a “‘Bago boy” and that his love for his “little piece of paradise” ran deep.

“Any foreigner landing in Tobago on October 23 must experience this event, and for those from Tobago, who’ve been away for a while, they must come and be reintroduced to what they’ve been missing,” he said.

Shurwayne had just returned from major performances at Toronto’s Caribana when he began immediately planning Tobago Love, the release said.

He has teamed up with Caribbean entertainment and promotions company, Foreign Bass and MVP to “offer an authentic taste of Tobago.”

It said his Carnival all-inclusive event in Trinidad, held annually in Arima, has augured well for his development as a promoter.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child. Tobago raised me. Because of the support of Tobago, I am able to be who I am, and do what I am doing now.

“Now it’s my turn to give back in my way. At every opportunity I will tell the people wherever I go about Tobago and why they should come to Tobago for Carnival, because this is our opportunity to share our Tobago Love with the world.”

He plans to strategically position the event to further aid Tobago’s tourism and culture.

“For tourism, I’m happy to be playing a direct part in it. This allows me to promote Tobago in a very personal way. I want to welcome the people, as a Tobagonian. I am going to give them a piece of me – not the artiste Shurwayne Winchester, but Shurwayne.”