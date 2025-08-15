WI must break cycle oflosing

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the West Indies cricketers on their victory over Pakistan in the third ODI, and the 2-1 series win, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. I noticed that head coach Daren Sammy and team analyst Avinash Seeteram were relaxing in the stands and not in the players' ears every minute.

After the first ODI I was flabbergasted that Justin Greaves and Amir Jangoo weren't in the playing 11, because in the recently concluded Super50 Cup, Greaves scored three consecutive centuries at the academy. Jangoo had the best strike rate against spin in the same competition, opening the batting for Red Force with a century on debut against a spin-dominated Bangladesh.

Again, what is the team analyst doing behind those fancy screens?

So, every time the WI is playing, are we going to have an emergency meeting and a summit to wake the players up? Shai Hope being ODI captain was never an issue, he is our best ODI cricketer. However, Rovman Powell should be reinstated as the T20I captain.

Tuesday's match was won because of the fans – the series was full of energy.

The issue was never the CEO, the coach; it was the mentality. The supporters really did get into the players, egging them on, even when the chips were down. That's when the boys really dug deep.

The WI always has this habit where we lose the first match in a series, roar back to level in the second, only to cut it close and capitulate in the third. Not this time. WI must break the cycle.

And no, the WI must not be stripped of its Test status.

