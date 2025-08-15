Waqar Salamkheil shines as Patriots whip Falcons in 2025 CPL opener

Waqar Salamkheil of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots bowling during the Men's 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match between Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, on August 14. Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images - Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKNP) got their 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign off to a terrific start on August 14 when they got a convincing six-wicket win against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts in the tournament's first game.

Batting first, the Falcons, playing in their second CPL season, offered what could only be described as a sorry batting display and were bowled out for 121 in 17.1 overs. In reply, SKNP had a brief wobble when spinner Rahkeem Cornwall (two for 19) had a double blow in the seventh over. However, SKNP's road to victory was quite facile as they got to 125 for four with 30 balls to spare as Alick Athanaze (37 not out off 28 balls) and new captain Jason Holder (18 not out) sealed the game with an unbroken 49-run partnership.

Earlier, new SKNP recruit and former Trinbago Knight Riders wrist-spinner Waqar Salamkheil (four for 22) had his way as he decimated the Falcons' batting lineup. Salamkheil got the key scalps of overseas players Shakib Al Hasan (11) and Falcons skipper Imad Wasim (11), while he also removed Jamaican big-hitters Fabian Allen (12) and Odean Smith (duck).

Salamkheil's Afghan countryman Fazalhaq Farooqi (two for 30) and Pakistan's Naseem Shah (two for 20) were also among the wickets in what was a business-like display from SKNP. For the Falcons, number three batsman Karima Gore (61 off 34) was the sole bright light as he cracked eight fours and two sixes in a breezy half-century.

SKNP openers Evin Lewis (25 off 13) and Andre Fletcher (19) took the score to 36, before the former was dismissed by Obed McCoy (one for 19) in the fourth over. SKNP got to 55 for one after the powerplay, before the wily Cornwall bowled both Kyle Mayers (15) and Rilee Rossouw (duck) in the seventh over to give the Falcons brief hope. SKNP lost their fourth wicket in the tenth over when Fletcher was bowled attempting a paddle sweep off Allah Ghazanfar (one for 26).

However, that was the last joy the Falcons got in a disappointing display as Athanaze and Holder applied the finishing touches to get SKNP's season off to a good start.

Summarised Scores:

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA FALCONS: 121 from 17.1 overs (Karima Gore 61, Fabian Allen 12; Waqar Salamkheil 4/22, Naseem Shah 2/20) vs ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS: 125/4 from 15 overs (Alick Athanaze 37, Evin lewis 25, Andre Fletcher 19; Rahkeem Cornwall 2/19, Obed McCoy 1/19). Patriots won by six wickets.