Trinidadian appears in US court on drug trafficking charges

Shurlan Guppy. -

TRINIDADIAN Shurlan Guppy, recently extradited to the United States on drug trafficking charges, has made his first court appearance in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

A release from the US Department of Justice stated that Guppy made his first appearance last week, following his extradition from Trinidad and Tobago on August 5, and was ordered detained in federal custody at a detention hearing on August 12.

Guppy, also called Shurlan Gorin, Rafael Oquendo, Christopher Hughes Matthews, and Marc Roman, 48, was arrested and charged by indictment with conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and cocaine into the US and related drug offences.

The indictment alleges that, from approximately 2017 to July 2022, in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the District of Delaware and elsewhere, Guppy conspired with others to distribute bulk amounts of various controlled substances, including heroin and cocaine.

The indictment further alleges that Guppy distributed such controlled substances in person and by other means, including through various delivery services in exchange for cash.

Guppy and the others communicated with each other in person and via cell phones, the indictment alleges, sometimes on Facetime and through encrypted internet/phone application WhatsApp, to discuss pricing, availability, and delivery and payment arrangements for controlled substances, sometimes using coded language to describe their drug trafficking activities.

If convicted of all charges, Guppy faces a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, with a mandatory minimum term of 10 years’ imprisonment.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, which Assistant United States Attorney Lizmar Bosques is prosecuting.

The Department of Justice release said the TT Police Service and its Transnational Organised Crime Unit; the Central Authority of the Office of the Attorney General; customs and immigration divisions; the Airports Authority, the US Marshals Service, Customs and Boarder Protection; the US State Department Diplomatic Security Service and the DoJ’s Office of International Affairs provided “significant assistance” with Guppy’s extradition.

The release reminded that the charges and allegations in the indictment are merely accusations and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

A statement from the US Embassy said Guppy had been under investigation by the DEA Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Division since 2019.

He was arrested on September 26, 2023, at a house in Goodwood Park, Westmoorings and on July 31, 2024, acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles approved his extradition to the US. In December 2024, High Court judge Ricky Rahim upheld the decision of the extradition magistrate, and in March, the Court of Appeal cleared the way for his extradition.