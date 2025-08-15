Trinidad and Tobago CXC passes improve, higher than regional average

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath. - File photo

THE Education Ministry said 51.02 per cent of candidates who wrote the May/June 2025 CSEC examinations achieved five or more passes, including English A and Mathematics. This is an increase over the 2024 figure of 45.55 per cent.

The 2025 regional average was 44 per cent, an improvement of four per cent from 2024, according to CXC CEO Wayne Wesley. He said this was an increase from 40 per cent in 2024, representing 19,122 candidates out of the over 100,000 candidates from across the region.

In a statement on August 15, the education ministry said a total of 22,693 candidates wrote the CSEC in 2025, with 117,984 subject entries. It said the overall pass rate (Grades I–III) was 70.65 per cent, improving from 68 per cent in 2024.

The ministry said 61.79 per cent achieved passes in any five or more subjects, an increase from 2024 with 58.54 per cent.

The ministry said notable improvements were recorded in 23 subjects, including mathematics, English A, biology, chemistry, geography, principles of accounts, and Spanish.

It said mathematics pass rates rose to 45.89 per cent from 42.59 per cent in 2024, while English A improved to 80.66 per cent from 78.42 per cent in 2024.

In terms of CAPE results, the ministry said a total of 8,035 candidates registered for CAPE Unit I and II examinations this year, achieving an overall pass rate of 95.72 per cent (Grades I-V) representing a small increase over the 95.47 per cent pass rate in 2024.

It said Grades I–III were attained in 72.72 per cent of subject entries.

It said Unit I attained a pass rate of 95.94 per cent, with 27 of the 31 subjects achieving pass rates above 90 per cent. Agricultural science, food and nutrition, geography, and performing arts recorded 100 per cent passes.

It said notable improvements were recorded in 13 subjects, including accounting, agricultural science, chemistry, computer science, economics, French, pure mathematics, and Spanish.

The ministry said Unit II recorded a pass rate of 95.34 per cent, an improvement from 93.95 per cent in 2024. Six subjects achieved 100 per cent passes, including art and design, electrical and electronic engineering technology (option b), French, and performing arts. There was an improvement in 20 subject areas.

The Education Ministry said it acknowledged the sustained high performance at CAPE and the steady improvements at CSEC, particularly in English.

“At the same time, the ministry reaffirms that enhancing mathematics outcomes remains a key priority. Targeted initiatives to strengthen teaching quality and refine curriculum delivery will continue, ensuring that every student is positioned for success.”

In the statement, Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath said, “Every child can succeed when given the right support, opportunities, and belief in their potential. The achievements we celebrate today demonstrate what is possible when we nurture the talents of all our students. We will build on this momentum as we work toward even greater accomplishments in 2026.”

In response to questions from Newsday via WhatsApp, Dowlath said, “We are presently reviewing the detailed results. There has been general incremental improvement in the 2025 CSEC and CAPE results. However CSEC mathematics continues to be a major area of concern.”

The ministry extended congratulations to all students for their hard work, resilience, and achievements in the 2025 examinations. It said these results also reflect the dedication of teachers, parents, and school leaders, as well as the ministry’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence.