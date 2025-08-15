Tourism Trinidad showcases natural, culinary wonders to TKR

Guests enjoy an array of authentic local dishes while on tour on the Caroni Swamp. -

Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) hosted a meet-and-greet on August 10, with the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) players, management, and staff, along with the permanent secretary Michelle Anne Thomas and deputy permanent secretary Ava Mahabir-Dass of the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism.

A media release said, as the official destination sponsor of TKR for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), TTL took the opportunity to host a serene sunset dinner tour of the Caroni Bird Sanctuary. The experience was designed to give both local and international TKR representatives a true taste of Trinidad beyond the cricket pitch, immersing them in the island’s rich natural beauty, fascinating history, and world-renowned cuisine.

The educational tour was facilitated by Nanan’s Caroni Bird Sanctuary Tours, whose team captivated guests with insightful commentary on the importance of the swamp to the environment, its role in conservation, the diverse wildlife it shelters, and the ecosystem’s delicate balance. The rich history of the Caroni Swamp and the origins of the Winston Nanan guided tours also captivated the guests. The highlight of the tour was the awe-inspiring sight of the scarlet ibis, Trinidad’s national bird, flying over the guests on their way to nest, an iconic natural spectacle.

Thomas delivered greetings to the group, on behalf of the ministry, welcoming the players and expressing appreciation for their role as ambassadors for TT on and off the cricket field. Her remarks highlighted the importance of experiences like these in strengthening the bond between sport and tourism and in showcasing the destination to a global audience, the release said.

To complete the cultural immersion, Tourism Trinidad treated guests to an array of authentic local dishes that celebrated the nation’s diverse culinary heritage. The menu included favourites such as saltfish accra, pholourie, steamed provisions with callaloo and red beans, local corn pie, and a traditional curry spread featuring curried potatoes, a variety of meats, vegetables and paratha (buss up shut roti).

“Tourism Trinidad’s role as a sponsor of TKR is about more than visibility during matches; it’s about creating lasting impressions of our destination,” said Ian Downes, interim CEO, Tourism Trinidad Limited. “By showcasing the beauty of the Caroni Swamp and the flavours of our cuisine, we give our guests, including these talented athletes, an authentic Trinidadian experience they can then share with the world.”

This initiative reflects TTL’s commitment to positioning Trinidad as a year-round destination that is truly always in season, effortlessly blending our rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and world-class hospitality. For many guests, the tour provided a rare opportunity to see Trinidad through the lens of a visitor, reaffirming the island’s growing appeal as a must-visit Caribbean destination.