TKR players receive financial tips from UTC

TKR players and staff and Unit Trust Corporation officials at a financial well-being session at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain in August 11. - Photo courtesy UTC

With the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) players aiming to secure a fifth Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title in the 2025 season, which runs from August 14-September 21, the team's new partners Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) are doing their bit to secure the players' future off the cricket pitch.

On August 11, TKR and UTC signed a sponsorship agreement for the 2025 campaign. Shortly after that contract was signed, the TKR players and staff were treated to a financial well-being session by UTC at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain where they were given the key tools and tips needed to guarantee long-term financial success.

Led by UTC financial experts Randy Boodram and Dexter Sandy, an August 13 UTC release said the players were given "practical knowledge on crucial topics such as money management, investing, wealth and creation."

It said the goal of the session was to ensure the players were equipped with the confidence and financial literacy needed to overcome "financial dragons" such as illness and retirement planning.

Long-standing TKR manager Colin Borde underscored the value of these types of sessions which can have a meaningful impact on players in the long run once they utilise the knowledge acquired.

"As a team manager, I have the privilege of watching these young men grow on the field. But their greatest success," Borde said, "lies within themselves and in the right decisions they make both on and off the field."

Borde said it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to glean off of financial experts who can help shape the future of the players.

"I urge you to take full advantage of this chance. Our skills are in the game; UTC's skill is to provide the right tools and financial guidance to support you well beyond your sporting careers."

UTC's chief financial officer Kerri Maharaj highlighted the importance of selecting a reputable financial advisor.

"Our core mandate at UTC is to serve our unit holders, not to maximise our own profits," Maharaj said.

"Our singular goal is to empower our investors to create and maintain generational wealth."

Maharaj said the discipline and strategy the players utilise to be at the peak of their powers in the sporting arena must also be applied to managing of their finances to ensure a sound future is secured.

The players also received a complimentary copy of Maharaj's book Financially Wise, Financially Strong.