This must neverhappen again

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE EDITOR: I am not easily moved to tears. But having watched the parents of little Jasher Francois relate his tragic and untimely passing did the trick. The emotion is heart-wrenching, and it is difficult for even strangers to process the way that innocent life was lost.

The sequence of events leading to the horrific outcome is certainly questionable given Jasher’s stellar health history, according to his parents. Taking one’s child to a major hospital to address a persistent cough seems like a routine event, which is why the shock of death is so great.

Given the anomalous tragedy, Jasher’s parents rejecting the autopsy results of aspiration pneumonitis, requesting a second one and calling for justice and intervention from the Prime Minister are understandable reactions. Moreover, Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s swift response in calling for a probe into Jasher’s death is welcomed and noteworthy.

In times of sudden death involving young children, in particular, the nation is eager for someone, some authority or some procedure to be held accountable. This is one such time.

But beyond the clouds of emotion, the real goal after the final and official cause of death must be for the relevant stakeholders to do whatever it takes to avoid a recurrence. There must never be a repeat of this nature in TT. Jasher’s death must serve to save other lives.

My deepest condolences to the family and friends of dear little Jasher. Rest assured, he now flies with angels.

DEXTER RIGSBY

Mt Lambert