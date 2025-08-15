The zaboca chronicles

“THIS ONE you could wrappitup in some newspaper. This one ready right now.” “You mean I should eat it here?” The zaboca salesman glowered with a mix of contempt and irritation; he didn’t have time for my lame-a-- dad humour. The zabocas in the trunk of his car weren’t getting any younger, and the sun was high in de people sky.

Zaboca season is a truly wondrous time – somehow the bearing of this sacred fruit ushers in a palpable change in the tone and flavour of Trini life. The birds harmonise sweetly in the bushes. Pipers and neighbourhood “pests” everywhere are roused from their torpor; there are fences to be scaled and trees to be plundered.

Out on the streets folks are trying to cash in on the coveted crop – makeshift tables pop up on every corner, cradling this precious commodity in the news of the day. The season is a frenzied affair; a welcome respite from the imported ceramic zabocas, which, in my experience, stay rock solid until the very day they spoil.

Our local varieties are exquisite in their flavour, texture and versatility. A few slices of this yellow-green gold can salvage a botched pelau. It goes together with smoked herring and tomato like sex and drugs. Salt, black pepper and a drizzle of lime; few earthly pleasures can match the simple ecstasy of a good zaboca. Trinis have been eating this treasured staple with bread forever. Americans put it on toast and act like they split the atom.

Choosing well is tricky, though. You have to trust your eyes and the word of the seller. In most places, some signs read, “Please do not squeeze.” Many times I’ve bought avocados, sorry, zabocas that I was told would be ready in two days. By the next morning it became clear they were ready last week. Neither time nor zaboca waits for no man; this isn’t a fruit you can turn your back on.

One thing about the onset of the zaboca time – they’re omnipresent. At the start of the season, prices range between $25 and $30 – larger ones can fetch even more. As the season reaches its peak and the inevitable glut settles in, that's when you can really like yourself! The other day I got some from a vendor at $5 per unit.

I was told by someone visiting from France that our varieties are a revelation when compared with the tasteless dreck they get over there; imports from Israel, apparently. If ours are better, why import this product from our island neighbours when we should be exporting to the rest of the world and earning foreign exchange?

One estimate suggests that in 2020 Trinidad imported nearly a million US dollars' worth of zabocas from the Dominican Republic and St Vincent. The story is much the same with bananas and plantains we buy from the Dom Republic and Suriname – mostly the Cavendish variety, which smells like nail polish and doesn’t taste much better.

The West Indian or Barbados cherry I grew up with is an increasingly rare sight. Instead, we covet expensive stone fruit cherries, adding to the basket of imported fruits, consuming foreign exchange.

For a nation born from agriculture, we’ve fallen very far from the tree that gave us life. Our neighbour to the south, Guyana, invests heavily in agricultural development even though the country is awash with oil. They seem to be doing the opposite of what we did when our oil usurped agriculture as the mainstay of the economy. Farming was, and still is, perceived as a backward occupation and a burdensome vestige of the colonial age.

Money is no problem, we’ll just import everything we need! The Guyanese, though, seem to grasp two crucial realities:

1. Trickle-down economics is nonsense. Many Guyanese will not benefit from the influx of oil revenues. As such, investments must be made in several sectors to ensure all citizens are lifted by this natural resource.

2. Food security and independence are vital to both continued growth and income security; the impact of the pandemic was a sharp reminder of that.

We should have several piper-proofed avocado groves in this country producing not just for our needs, but for export. This week I saw a woman at the side of the road with a wheelbarrow filled with the most beautiful zabocas I’ve ever seen. Surely we have the expertise in this country to lift others like her and our agriculture industry as a whole out of the wheelbarrow and into the world.