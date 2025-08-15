Sport minister Watts describes first 100 days as mixed bag; SporTT board coming soon

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts. -

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts described his first 100 days in office as “a mixed bag” after conducting reviews, internal audits and identifying areas of improvement.

A SporTT statement on August 15 said the ministry had to “transition itself into a more focused, dynamic and people-oriented institution” and as a result, Watts and his team are “on a mission to revitalise, enhance and develop a workable blueprint to deliver on goods and services to the people.”

Since his appointment on May 4, Watts has begun to transition the ministry to a professionally-run organisation to fulfil the government's mandate and focus on sports and youth affairs.

He has already worked with the ministry's various arms into a unit to ensure the core objectives are met within stipulated frameworks and eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic red tape and expedite programmes that are more suited to life and work skills.

Additionally, the ministry is also in the process of delivering meaningful programmes geared towards the job market in both technical/vocational disciplines.

Currently, there are a few boards and national sporting organisations under his purview embroiled in disputes and experiencing stalled operations. Watts plans to tackle them head-on.

He said, “Going forward, we will enforce compliance with existing constitutions, financial regulations, and best-practice governance standards. Where disputes arise, we will facilitate independent mediation to restore stability.

“We will also link public funding to performance targets and accountability benchmarks. At the same time, we are committed to capacity-building so that NSOs can operate independently but effectively, without compromising the values of fairness, transparency, and service to athletes and communities.”

When asked if there was any word from Cabinet on the composition of the next SporTT board, Watts said they are in the process of “vetting potential board appointees” to fill those boards.

“I have been given the assurance that the various boards under my ministry would be appointed shortly, as it is incumbent on us to ensure the board reflects persons who will have the necessary skill and expertise to fulfil the government's mandate.”

He added that it is “imperative that due diligence is undertaken so that those who are trained in the necessary scepticism and have the integrity and technical ability for the various boards would be so appointed.”

His most difficult engagement since taking office, Watts said, was dealing with a scourge of nepotism that plagued the ministry, working with financial/budgetary constraints for the various projects that need to be executed and having the appropriate staff/team to fulfil the mission of the ministry and, more importantly, the government’s mandate.