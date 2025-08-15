Spiritual leader killed, relative injured in Waterloo

One man was killed and a woman was injured after the spiritual leaders were attacked in Waterloo on August 14 while on their way to give guidance to someone.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Bissessar, 40, of Pluck Road, San Francique, Penal. The 33-year-old injured female relative told investigators they were driving to a client while following a WhatsApp live location around 9.30 pm when they were fire upon near Opal Avenue.

Police responded and found Bissessar dead in the driver's seat while the woman was nursing a wound to her abdomen.

Bissessar was pronounced dead on the scene by a district medical officer, and the body was ordered removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James. The woman was taken to the Couva Health Facility before being transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.