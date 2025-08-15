Soca Monarch founder to start gospel choir competition

William Munroe

William Munroe is synonymous with Soca Monarch but he hopes his name becomes synonymous with something new: a gospel choir competition.

Divine Harmonies will be a joint effort of the Trinidad and Tobago Council of Evangelical Churches (TTCEC) and Munroe. The evangelical body is headed by Rev Desmond Austin as its president with Bishop Maurice Jones as its first vice president while Rev Daniel Ramdial is its second vice president.

The decision to host this event began with a chance encounter with God.

A release about him, the event and his reason for walking away from Caribbean Prestige Foundation for the Performing Arts in 2019 said, when he attempted to collect rent from one of his tenants, a church on Henry Street, he had an “encounter with God.”

That encounter led to him “surrendering his life to God.”

The release said Munroe worked a number of ministries including the Covenant Family Worship Centre, the Christian Union Church Tehillah Worship Centre and the Christian Union Church, San Juan Revival Ministries where he fellowships every Sunday, it said.

Munroe believes his role as a believer is to introduce as many people to God, it added.

It said, “Munroe believes his greatest contribution would be the one made to God.”

Munroe also thinks that his partnership with the TTCEC is the perfect vehicle through which to achieve sustained gospel events in the country. The partnership is timely as TT could benefit from greater evangelism and Christ-centred activities at this time, he added.

He hopes that this becomes an annual event and, eventually, a regional one.

“Additionally, he will be hosting a series of gospel concerts featuring internationally-recognised ministers. Munroe maintains that his success was only achieved through the mercy of Jesus Christ and the peace, joy and happiness he experiences now is credited to the Holy Spirit.

“It is his desire that more people come to know Jesus Christ as their lord and saviour so that they too can experience all he has to offer.”

The first place gospel choir will walk away with $100,000, details about the event said.

It added, “This annual event celebrates the spiritual, cultural, and musical richness of our nation through uplifting performances by local choirs. It provides a platform to promote Caribbean gospel styles and encourages youth and community engagement through music while supporting ministry.”

It is expected to be held on December 6 at the Queen’s Park Savannah and will cost those interested $160 for a general ticket and $300 for an all-inclusive one.

The event’s objectives are to promote gospel music as a cultural and spiritual expression, encouraging denominational choirs to join together in ministry, provide a national platform for choirs, foster unity and positive community engagement while also spotlighting Caribbean gospel choirs and supporting their ministries. It added that there will be appearances from popular gospel artistes.

It added that 25 per cent of the winnings will go to the represented church while 75 per cent will go to its choir.