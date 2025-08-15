Rub-A-Dubplate promises a musical journey through the decades

Pappa Zion of Zion Movements. -

FANS of foundation reggae are in for a treat this weekend as Slingshot Promotions brings a fresh twist to Trinidad’s sound system culture with South Meets East: The Rub-A-Dubplate Edition.

The event, set for August 16 at Shindig Lounge, Level 2, Curepe, will feature a hand-picked lineup of reggae selectors – Zion Movements, Problematix, King Tafari and ReggaeMatic Sound – delivering dubplates and exclusive cuts from the golden eras of the genre.

Slingshot Promotions, known for staging high-energy events such as Uprising, Bubblaz, Forward With Yuh Dub Box, Lava Ground, and the Rise To Greatness Sound Clash Series, is stepping into new territory with this showcase.

According to organisers, the Rub-a-Dubplate concept fills a gap in the local music scene, offering a space for sounds to share selections you wouldn’t typically hear in hardcore dubplate juggling or traditional sound clashes.

“Trinidad has no shortage of talented selectors and sound systems,” a spokesperson said. “There are pockets of patrons with niche tastes for reggae – from rocksteady and ska to roots and lovers rock. This is about bringing them together to enjoy the music in fine style.”

The showcase promises what promoters call “a musical journey” through the decades – from the soulful rocksteady vibes of the 1960s to the militant roots anthems of the 1970s, the lovers rock smoothness of the 1980s, and the conscious dancehall of the 1990s.

Selectors are expected to draw deep from their dub boxes, featuring rare specials from legendary artistes whose influence continues to shape the reggae landscape.

For patrons, it’s a chance to immerse themselves in the warm basslines, vintage riddims, and authentic sound system culture that defined generations. And for the selectors, it’s an opportunity to showcase their curation skills and passion for foundation reggae in an environment built for listening, sharing, and celebrating the music’s roots.

Doors open at 10 pm, with showtime from 11 pm.