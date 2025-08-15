Republic Bank joins global SME Finance Forum

Nigel Baptiste, president and managing director of Republic Bank. - Photo courtesy Republic Bank

REPUBLIC Bank has joined the SME Finance Forum, a global membership network of over 300 members and affiliates operating in 190 countries.

The forum brings together SME finance experts dedicated to expanding access to finance for small businesses through knowledge exchange and innovation.

In a release, Republic Bank welcomed its partnership with the SME Forum.

"This partnership enables the bank to make notable progress in advancing SME development across the Caribbean and West Africa, not only by improving access to finance but also by equipping entrepreneurs with essential tools for success," the release said. "The benefits for SMEs include financial literacy resources, business development support and expanded opportunities for market access, thereby strengthening their resilience and long-term sustainability."

Qamar Saleem, head of SME Finance Forum, expressed his delight in welcoming Republic Bank to the SME Finance Forum.

He said the bank’s extensive experience and innovative approach to providing customised financial solutions to SMEs will undoubtedly enrich the community.

Nigel Baptiste, president and managing director of Republic Bank, said: "Republic Bank is delighted to join the membership of SME Finance Forum and advance our vision and capacity to pursue SME Excellence across the territories we serve.

"By joining the SME Finance Forum, we aim to deepen our commitment to empowering SMEs through innovative financial solutions, tailored support and strategic partnerships.

"We look forward to engaging with fellow members, exchanging ideas and collectively working towards a more prosperous future for our SMEs."