PS: La Brea ICT centre to transform lives

Rhoda Patiram, deputy PS at the Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence, cuts the ribbon to open the La Brea ICT Centre on August 15. looking on (from left) are Jillon Lewis, councillor for Brighton/Vessigny; Eldwin Noel, president of the La Brea community council; Wayne Nakhid, national chief digital officer; and Laurence Modeste, deputy national chief digital officer. - Lincoln Holder

INFORMATION communication technology (ICT) is transforming communities across Trinidad and Tobago.

Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Ministry Permanent Secretary Rhoda Patiram made this comment at the official launch of an ICT centre at the La Brea Community Centre on August 15,

She said this centre is one of many in TT which gives people the "freedom to learn, connect and transform lives."

The centre, Patiram continues, can allow young people to become educated about the wider world while older people can be able to access services from various institutions at no cost to themselves.

She said through this centre and other ICT centres. people will be able to access the ministry's Anansi initiative which was launched last week.

The ministry launched Anansi through iGovTT on August 5.

In a statement on its wesbite iGovTT said, "Anansi connects the knowledge of 32 government ministries, departments, and agencies into one single, intelligent brain."

The company added, " Now, when you ask Anansi a question on any participating government website, you get access to information from across the entire network."

The centre was opened as part of the wider opening of the new La Brea community centre on March 21 by then prime minister Stuart Young.

At that time, then digital transformation minister Hassell Bacchus said the ICT centre would be accessible free of charge to residents. He also said the centre would provide a plethora of educational opportunities for young and old people alike as well as give people easier access to government services without having to leave their community.