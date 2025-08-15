Protect pan players from going deaf

THE EDITOR: As we celebrate Steelpan Month, allow me to highlight one major steelpan issue that no one wants to address.

Musicians, regardless of whichever instrument they play, generally take precautions to preserve their hearing. This is done internationally.

It is not so with the steelpan which functions at very high decibel levels in a full orchestra. It is extremely sad to hear some of our pan players talk about being partly deaf, because nothing is in place to protect them.

Of greatest concern is our very young children who play the steelpan with no ear protection.

I am a staunch supporter of our steelpan, but that does not mean we must continue to ignore its vital health and safety aspects.

Pan Trinbago should make it mandatory that all pan players wear some form of ear protection, especially our children.

This should be applied to other musical instruments as well.

Once your hearing goes, you cannot get it back.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope