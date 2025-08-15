Police probe missing fentanyl from public health facility

THE police are investigating the apparent disappearance of a quantity of the drug fentanyl from an unnamed public health facility, said a statement from the Ministry of Health on April 15.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with chronic severe pain or severe pain following surgery, according to the US Department of Drug Administration.

However, illicit fentanyl sold by drug cartels is a prime driver of overdose deaths estimated at 80,000 people per year in the United States.

The statement said, "The Ministry of Health is advising the public that 300 vials of fentanyl injection 0.05mg/ml/2ml ampoules have been reported as unaccounted for, following a delivery discrepancy to one of the public health facilities.

"The matter was brought to the ministry’s attention on August 6 and immediate investigative action was taken."

This action included site inspections at the dispatch and delivery locations; verification of delivery records, stock documentation and package markings; and requests for detailed reports and video footage from the relevant facilities.

"The ministry views this matter with the utmost seriousness, given the dangerous nature of fentanyl, which is a potent synthetic opioid that, even in small quantities, can cause severe respiratory distress and death if misused or improperly handled."

The ministry reminded the public that fentanyl is a narcotic used only under strict medical supervision in hospital settings.

"Possession, use, or distribution of fentanyl without proper authorisation is illegal and dangerous.

"Any member of the public who encounters or is offered fentanyl should immediately contact the police service."

The ministry continues to work closely with the police service and the Ministry of Homeland Security to determine the circumstances of this discrepancy and to enact measures to prevent any recurrence.

"Further updates will be provided to the public as the investigation progresses," the ministry promised.