No parade, fireworks for Independence – Government chooses to preserve security during SoE

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander and Minister of Legal Affairs Saddam Hosein at a press conference at the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, Port of Spain, on August 15. - Faith Ayoung

THE Government has asked for Independence Day on August 31 to be celebrated as a Day of Prayer and Reflection, rather than by a military parade or a public fireworks display, said a statement on August 15 by the Ministry of Homeland Security. The statement cited security concerns amid the ongoing state of emergency (SoE) called on July 18 due to an alleged amalgamation of criminal gangs drawing up a hit list of public officials, with the SoE later extended for three months. For private displays, only silent fireworks will be allowed, the statement said.

At a later briefing, Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander alluded to a security rationale for the firework ban on top of his main concern about noise pollution harming animals and people.

The statement said, "The National Day of Prayer and Reflection will bring together citizens of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, of all faiths and backgrounds, to unite and to seek guidance and strength during this challenging time, as well as to reflect on where we are as a nation and the way forward." It noted precedents for not holding the parade in 2020 and 2021 due to covid19.

"In keeping with current security priorities and to maintain an environment conducive to public safety, the government will not host the traditional State-sponsored fireworks display this year.

"The government will however, issue permits solely for the sale and use of 'silent' fireworks for private displays.

"This policy aims to limit noise disturbances, particularly for vulnerable persons, pets and their owners whilst also supporting the peace and stability necessary during the SoE."

At the briefing at the Attorney General's office in Port of Spain, Hosein said due to security concerns amid the SoE, the government was advised not to host a gathering of State officials plus the protective services at a parade. Hosein cited "the exposure and the risk to law enforcement officers who are under threat when we declared the SoE." He added,"We are using the savings from these functions to help with the fight against crime." Hosein estimated the savings to "amount to millions."

Hosein asked citizens to support the government's difficult decision to cancel the parade, saying the SoE has had an "incredible success" that ought not to now be interrupted.

He said the SoE to date has entailed 2,126 operations, 898 targets, 13,643 searches (vehicles and premises), 936 arrests, 76 firearms seized, 1,027 bullets seized and 34 per cent fewer murders.

Asked about the cancellation despite having the SoE, he cited the recent House debate, saying, "We have said on the Hansard record that we were able to disrupt the criminal syndicate (but) the threat still exists." He said amid the SoE, Alexander has issued detention orders for suspects under the Emergency Powers Regulations.

Hosein said it was incorrect to say the mere declaration of the SoE had eliminated any threat from criminals.

Alexander added, "Even if that threat level is lessened, until that threat level is completely destroyed then investigations continue."

On the curbing noise-making, Alexander cited the interests of "the unborn babies, the newborn, the sick and the afflicted."

Newsday asked if the public's inability to distinguish between noise from gunshots and fireworks was a justification to ban the latter.

Alexander said, "Reporter, you should be here, because you would have addressed our concerns and the concerns of many citizens with what you just mentioned there.

"Earlier at my office I had a number of persons. (After) the press release went out, persons came and said 'Thank you', for allowing the animals to breathe at the zoo on that (Independence) night. The persons at the hospital. And this went on. There are persons at San Fernando Hill who have a nature resort and many of these persons are affected."

Lamenting those who suffer from noise pollution, he said,"It is about time a decision was made.

"And we didn't take it away – All we said is 'noiseless'." He said the initiative was promised in the UNC's recent general election manifesto which he said was now government policy.

Newsday asked about the enforceability of the ban on noisy fireworks. Hosein said a group of ministers was ironing out further policies on this, and he didn't wish to prejudice the talks.

Asked about permits to buy silent fireworks, Alexander said once an application reaches to him or Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro it would be signed.

With just a fortnight until Independence Day, might a fireworks importer claim his "legitimate expectation" to make sales of his stock of noisy fireworks, now banned, Newsday asked?

Hosein replied, "Those are very speculative matters with respect to anticipated legislation. Rest assured, again I reiterate that the government has made a very responsible decision with respect to national security. You would have raised, in your first question, one of those concerns with respect to discerning the explosions between fireworks and firearms.

"Rest assured we have made a very responsible decision and considered various factors, based on guidance from the security agencies."

Alexander said, "How do you measure the effect on the population in terms of its monetary value?

"We hope we have saved the population, medically and otherwise, and the babies could now enjoy the arms of their parents without panicking."

Hosein said, "We are not going to risk the security of our nation, for one man's profit."

Replying to a question, Hosein said the existing Summary Offences Act bans the setting off of loud fireworks without permits.

Alexander observed, "Some people choose to set off the fireworks and they allow their 'illegal toys' (firearms) to go off at the same time.

"Who are we tell the difference? Some of us don't know. So we (noise-makers) put out community in a state of panic. This is what we are trying to avoid."

Asked about the firework policy for Divali and Old Year's Night, Hosein replied the government's policy is to stipulate silent fireworks for any and all celebrations.

Alexander asked the public to share information of people illegally discharging noisy fireworks.

"It will cause a stir, particularly if you come from a community where gunshots are the order of the day.

"Let us change the narrative and try to have a society thinking about the safety and security of everybody, and not just you but everybody."

Opposition chief whip Marvin Gonzales in a statement to Newsday via WhatsApp chided the government's cancelling of the parade and fireworks. He said, "This is utter madness!

"This is a shameless act on the part of the government and it must come clean on the real reasons for doing so."

He asked if it was due to financial issues.

Gonzales said, "Is it that the parade is held too early for the Prime Minister to be in attendance since punctuality and protocol are rigidly adhered to? Is it an attempt to embarrass the Commander in Chief of our armed forces, Her Excellency the President?

"The government needs to explain this. This is an insult to our current and former servicemen who dedicated their lives to serving this country.

"A day of prayer can be summoned on Republic Day or any day but this should not in anyway take our our National tradition of our military parade and fireworks."