No fireworks, no parade for Independence Day

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard march during the Independence Day parade. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THERE will be no state-sponsored fireworks or military parade to mark this year's Independence Day celebrations.

Permits will only be issued for the sale of "silent fireworks" to protect pets and their owners and other vulnerable people.

A national day of prayer will replace this year's traditional Independence Day celebrations instead.

This information was provided in a statement issued by the Homeland Security Ministry on August 15.

The ministry said, "In keeping with current security priorities and to maintain an environment conducive to public safety, the government will not host the traditional state-sponsored fireworks display this year."

Trinidad and Tobago is currently under a state of emergency (SoE).

The ministry added, "Government will, however, issue permits solely for the sale and use of 'silent' fireworks for private displays."

This policy, the ministry continues, aims to limit noise disturbances, particularly for vulnerable people, pets and their owners, whilst also supporting the peace and stability necessary during the SoE.

"After careful deliberation on intelligence arising out of the SoE, the government has taken the decision to replace the annual Independence Day Parade and official functions with a National Day of Prayer and Reflection."

The ministry added that the objective is to bring together citizens of all "faiths and backgrounds, to unite and to seek guidance and strength during this challenging time, as well as to reflect on where we are as a nation and the way forward."

The ministry said the precedence for the cancellation of the Independence Day parade was established in 2020 and 2021 when the event was cancelled due to concerns related to the covid19 pandemic at that time.