Melly Rose releases Still Ah Rise

Melly Rose says her new song is for people who don’t always have it easy but who still show up, love, create, believe, pray, fight and rise. Photo courtesy Marc Jeffery -

Singer/songwriter Melly Rose has released a new inspiring single: Still Ah Rise.

It was released August 9.

The song is an anthem for those “pushing through life’s trials with strength, softness and unshakable spirit,” a press release said.

The song is accompanied by a visual tribute to TT, where Melly Rose shares her journey against the backdrop of the land that raised her.

“Rooted in the rich rhythms of afro soca and laced with the heart of Trinbagonian soul, Still Ah Rise is more than just a song – it’s a declaration. It’s for the ones who’ve been knocked down and got back up. For those who carry burdens behind their smiles. For the people who are still rising, even when the world tries to hold them back,” the release said.

Melly Rose said the song was for people who don’t always have it easy but who still show up, love, create, believe, pray, fight and rise.

“I needed to write this for myself – but I know it’s also for so many others too,” she said.

It added that this new single marked a new chapter in Melly Rose’s creative journey.

“After years of navigating the music world, Still Ah Rise brings her back to the core of why she creates: to uplift, to heal, and to speak truth through rhythm,” it added.

Still Ah Rise will be available on all major streaming platforms.