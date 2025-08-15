Massy Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra to host Top Tier II fundraiser

Trinidad All Stars perform in Times Square, New York on August 10. -

Fresh off a series of historic and celebrated performances in New York City, Massy Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra will host Top Tier II, a cooler cruise fundraiser on August 23.

A media releases said, the orchestra's journey to New York was marked by two significant events. On August 10, Trinidad All Stars made history as the first full steel orchestra to perform in Times Square, a monumental achievement that showcased the rich cultural heritage of Trinidad and Tobago to a global audience. The next day, on August 11, the band performed again at the Borough of Manhattan, Community College, following a screening of Panazz The Story, a documentary produced by Adam Bartholomew and Barry Bartholomew. Both of these landmark performances were held under the patronage of J Andre Laveau, Consul General for TT in New York City.

The band’s ability to accept this prestigious invitation is a testament to its long-standing tradition of sound financial management and strategic investment, supported by its dedicated sponsor, Massy, the release said.

Top Tier II is a continuation of the orchestra’s tradition of earning and reinvesting in its future. The event promises an unforgettable night of music and camaraderie on the seas. Attendees are invited to bring their coolers and dance the night away to an incredible lineup of DJs, including: Ken Simmons, Ramona, Akeem 5.0 & Salty and DJ Elon.

"We are incredibly proud of our recent achievements in New York and are grateful for the overwhelming support we have received," said a representative from Trinidad All Stars. "Our journey continues, and events like Top Tier II are crucial for us to maintain our operational excellence, support our young musicians, and continue to be ambassadors for our country's national instrument on the global stage. We invite everyone to join us for a fantastic night as we celebrate our successes and look forward to the future."

Boarding is 7.30 pm, sailing is at 8 pm. Admission: $250 and no glass bottles are allowed.

For more info or tickets call 627-2127.