Male, female bandits killed by FUL holder

- File photo

A bandit and his female getaway driver were killed by an elderly Santa Cruz man, who shot them on August 15 after they attempted to steal his van early in the morning.

Around 6 am, the man stopped at a spring in La Pastora and was washing his van when a Nissan Cube pulled up and two armed men got out.

The men began beating the 66-year-old victim and demanded his car keys.

The victim reached for his licensed firearm during the struggle and shot at the men.

Both men began running and the driver of the Cube drove off before crashing into a nearby drain.

Police responded and found the driver, a woman, slumped over the steering wheel wearing a black mask.

Less than two hours later, another suspect was found at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, but died while undergoing treatment.

Police said the bandit contacted a relative after the incident and asked her to take him to the hospital.

Investigations are continuing.