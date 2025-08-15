Landeau goes for NACAC 800m gold

TT athlete Tyra Gittens-Spotsville - AP

Middle-distance runner Nicholas Landeau vies for a medal in the men’s 800-metre final on day two of the North American Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Athletic Championships in Freeport, Grand Bahama, on August 16.

Landeau advanced to the medal race after placing fifth in heat two of two at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex on day one. He clocked one minute and 49.59 seconds (1:49.59) and advanced as the eighth and final qualifier. Landeau faces the starter at 6.35 pm (TT time).

Despite compatriot Zalen Nelson finishing fourth in heat one, in 1:49.82, his time was ninth fastest of the heats and therefore, missed out on a spot in the final.

American Brandon Miller (1:46.14), Vincentian Handal Roban (1:48.96) and Jamaican Navasky Anderson (1:46.85) were the fastest qualifiers overall.

TT weren’t so lucky in the men and women’s 100m preliminary races as all three contestants bowed out.

In the men’s 100m heats, TT speedsters Omari Lewis and Jaden de Souza were unable to advance to the final after both clocked 10.47 seconds in their respective heats.

Racing out of lane five in heat one, Lewis was second fastest behind heat winner Kuron Griffith (10.39) of Barbados. Despite his strong finish, Lewis’ time was 16th fastest of the 28 contesting sprinters, and not good enough to qualify for the medal race.

Likewise, running out of lane five in heat four, de Souza was fifth fastest in 10.47, but was a couple thousandths of a second slower than Lewis, and finished tied for 17th alongside Grenadian Troy Mason.

Similarly, Akilah Lewis was eliminated from the women’s 100m after placing sixth, in 11.63, in heat two of two. Overall, she placed 13th.

In the men’s discus throw, TT’s two athletes – Christopher Crawford and Umar Sandy – finished outside the medals. Crawford launched the disc furthest on his sixth and final attempt, 56.45 metres while Sandy finished seventh with a 53.20m distance, attained on his second attempt.

Winning gold was Jamaican Fedrick Dacres (65.10m), silver went to American Sam Mattis (64.06m) while Jamaican Chad Wright (62.85m) claimed bronze.

Up to press time, TT Olympian Tyra Gittens-Spotsville was competing in the women's long jump while Hezekiel Romeo and Crawford vied for honours in the men's shot put. Tafari Waldron and Nicholas Romany were also set to compete in the 5,000m.